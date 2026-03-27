Cobb Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on South Cobb Drive

Authorities are searching for a suspect charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night on South Cobb Drive, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. March 25 at the intersection of South Cobb Drive (Ga. 280) and Barclay Circle, investigators with the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said in a press release.

Police said a 2025 BMW C400 motorcycle, operated by Jeffery Ryder, 53, of Kennesaw, was traveling north on South Cobb Drive when a 2002 Honda Accord traveling south attempted to turn left onto Barclay Circle, entering the motorcycle’s path.

The front of the BMW struck the passenger side of the Honda, according to investigators. Ryder was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the roadway, while the motorcycle came to rest in the intersection.

The driver of the Honda fled the scene without stopping to render aid or notify authorities. Officers later located the vehicle abandoned.

Ryder was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. Authorities said his next of kin has been notified.

[The policy of the Courier is to omit the names of suspects under most circumstances, but hit-and-run in which police are actively searching for the suspect is a special circumstance. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty]

Police have identified a suspect in the hit-and-run as Alberto Martinez, 35, of Marietta. He faces charges including first-degree homicide by vehicle and felony hit-and-run, along with additional traffic violations. Martinez remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash or Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.