Georgia Gas Prices Rise Over the Past Week Despite Fuel Tax Suspension

Gas prices in Cobb County and across Georgia rose over the past week despite Gov. Brian Kemp’s fuel tax suspension, as crude oil costs and seasonal demand push prices higher.

While the suspension provided some immediate relief for the worst daily surges in gasoline prices in Georgia, the trend over the past week was still upward.

The gasoline tax in Georgia is 33.3 cents per gallon. The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded rose from $3.534 a week ago to $3.668 this morning, according to the AAA fuel price website.

This represents a rise of just over 13 cents per gallon.

“Drivers are continuing to see higher prices at the pump, largely due to rising crude oil costs,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With oil prices remaining elevated, seasonal demand increasing as spring gets underway, and a more expensive summer gasoline blend coming online, gas prices are likely to stay under pressure in the near term.”

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations average 42 cents per kilowatt hour nationally, 43 cents in Georgia. Home charging is much less expensive, but varies by electrical provider.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.728, about six cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: Gas Prices Edge Higher at Start of Spring

Over the past week, the national average price for regular gas rose nearly 25 cents, climbing to $3.94 a gallon. As the spring equinox brings warmer weather and more drivers onto the roads, gas prices are rising with seasonal demand. Even with the White House’s recent announcement to release 172 million barrels of oil from the nation’s reserves over four months, there’s been no immediate relief, as crude oil prices continue to climb.

Electric:

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 41 cents.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”