Georgia gasoline prices pass the $3 mark as Iran war causes oil price to skyrocket

According to the AAA fuel prices website, the cost of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Georgia has passed the $3.00 mark, driven by the unfolding war in Iran.

In Cobb County the average is $3.13 per gallon, which exceeds not only the statewide average, but the national average of $3.11 also.

According to the Wall Street Journal this morning, “Futures for Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, briefly topped $85 a barrel for the first time since mid-2024.”

As of this writing, crude oil is $77.05 (click the link to see the real-time price.

Driven largely by the Iran conflict, the Dow has lost 1200 points as of this writing (click here to see the real-time number).