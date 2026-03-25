January 2026 Home Sales in Sprayberry High Zone

TOPICS:
Luxury home at 2403 Wistful Way in Marietta’s Sprayberry High School zone, sold for $918,000 in January 2026, featuring a large two-story exterior and landscaped yard

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 25, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $918,000 for 2403 WISTFUL WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $282,000 for 107 HARTLEY WOODS DR (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3339 CHASTAIN GARDENS DR1/1/2026$328,800.001672
2321 POST CREEK CT1/6/2026$410,000.001472
1494 OAK SPRINGS DR1/6/2026$390,000.002532
1822 HASTY RD1/8/2026$421,000.001512
1781 RUGBY RD1/8/2026$479,000.001944
2052 FAIRPORT WAY1/8/2026$489,000.002302
750 ALISON JANE CT1/9/2026$445,000.002639
2403 WISTFUL WAY1/12/2026$918,000.004679
3316 CHASTAIN GARDENS DR1/13/2026$345,000.001646
3978 DEVONSHIRE DR1/14/2026$725,000.003109
1818 BUTTERFLY WAY1/14/2026$605,289.002167
487 EMBRY LN1/16/2026$403,000.002096
3980 PHILMONT DR1/16/2026$399,900.001783
3703 TULIP TREE RD1/16/2026$440,000.001957
229 BLUFFINGTON WAY1/21/2026$405,000.001868
1834 BUTTERFLY WAY1/22/2026$579,990.002167
2412 RETREAT CLSE1/23/2026$582,500.003063
2020 STARLIGHT DR NE1/23/2026$416,000.001692
4108 CHRISTACY WAY1/23/2026$413,000.002321
2902 TIMBERLINE RD1/23/2026$485,000.001755
3886 EBENEZER RD1/26/2026$824,800.003401
188 BLUFFINGTON WAY1/27/2026$379,900.001868
2581 OAK VILLAGE PL1/28/2026$585,000.002780
3174 VICKERY DR1/28/2026$590,000.002367
2243 ROSEMOORE WALK1/28/2026$491,000.002434
245 BLUFFINGTON WAY1/28/2026$415,900.001868
2078 ARROWHEAD TRL1/28/2026$478,000.001594
2404 PONDSIDE CT1/30/2026$400,000.001756
1923 REDFIELD RD1/30/2026$663,540.002638
2975 FREDRICK DR1/30/2026$410,000.001560
107 HARTLEY WOODS DR1/30/2026$282,000.001584

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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