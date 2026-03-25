January 2026 Home Sales in Sprayberry High Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Sprayberry High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in January 2026 : $918,000 for 2403 WISTFUL WAY (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $282,000 for 107 HARTLEY WOODS DR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|3339 CHASTAIN GARDENS DR
|1/1/2026
|$328,800.00
|1672
|2321 POST CREEK CT
|1/6/2026
|$410,000.00
|1472
|1494 OAK SPRINGS DR
|1/6/2026
|$390,000.00
|2532
|1822 HASTY RD
|1/8/2026
|$421,000.00
|1512
|1781 RUGBY RD
|1/8/2026
|$479,000.00
|1944
|2052 FAIRPORT WAY
|1/8/2026
|$489,000.00
|2302
|750 ALISON JANE CT
|1/9/2026
|$445,000.00
|2639
|2403 WISTFUL WAY
|1/12/2026
|$918,000.00
|4679
|3316 CHASTAIN GARDENS DR
|1/13/2026
|$345,000.00
|1646
|3978 DEVONSHIRE DR
|1/14/2026
|$725,000.00
|3109
|1818 BUTTERFLY WAY
|1/14/2026
|$605,289.00
|2167
|487 EMBRY LN
|1/16/2026
|$403,000.00
|2096
|3980 PHILMONT DR
|1/16/2026
|$399,900.00
|1783
|3703 TULIP TREE RD
|1/16/2026
|$440,000.00
|1957
|229 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|1/21/2026
|$405,000.00
|1868
|1834 BUTTERFLY WAY
|1/22/2026
|$579,990.00
|2167
|2412 RETREAT CLSE
|1/23/2026
|$582,500.00
|3063
|2020 STARLIGHT DR NE
|1/23/2026
|$416,000.00
|1692
|4108 CHRISTACY WAY
|1/23/2026
|$413,000.00
|2321
|2902 TIMBERLINE RD
|1/23/2026
|$485,000.00
|1755
|3886 EBENEZER RD
|1/26/2026
|$824,800.00
|3401
|188 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|1/27/2026
|$379,900.00
|1868
|2581 OAK VILLAGE PL
|1/28/2026
|$585,000.00
|2780
|3174 VICKERY DR
|1/28/2026
|$590,000.00
|2367
|2243 ROSEMOORE WALK
|1/28/2026
|$491,000.00
|2434
|245 BLUFFINGTON WAY
|1/28/2026
|$415,900.00
|1868
|2078 ARROWHEAD TRL
|1/28/2026
|$478,000.00
|1594
|2404 PONDSIDE CT
|1/30/2026
|$400,000.00
|1756
|1923 REDFIELD RD
|1/30/2026
|$663,540.00
|2638
|2975 FREDRICK DR
|1/30/2026
|$410,000.00
|1560
|107 HARTLEY WOODS DR
|1/30/2026
|$282,000.00
|1584
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
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