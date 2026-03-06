Kennesaw State partners with OneGoal on college success initiative

[This article by Gary Tanner with photo by Matt Yung first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Kennesaw State University and education nonprofit OneGoal have partnered to provide more metro Atlanta high school students with high-quality postsecondary pathways and help them succeed after they enroll at the university.

“This partnership between OneGoal and KSU reflects what’s possible when institutions align around a common commitment to students,” said Taylor Ramsey, executive director of OneGoal. “By working together, we can create a more connected and supportive college experience where students feel seen, supported, and confident as they work toward their degrees.”

OneGoal collaborates with school districts nationwide to ensure that postsecondary planning, preparation, and support are not treated as extracurricular activities but as integral components of the high school experience for all students.

In Georgia, OneGoal serves 17 high schools in the Atlanta metropolitan area, representing 1,500 high school students seeking admission to postsecondary institutions. OneGoal works with these high school students through a specific class they take in their junior and senior years and by providing extensive counseling and support services. Through the program, students can gain a thorough understanding of what to expect when attending a university.

“We are proud to partner with OneGoal to expand the pathways that lead students to meaningful postsecondary success,” said Jacqueline Quiroga, assistant vice president for Enrollment Services. “OneGoal’s mission to ensure equitable access to college and career opportunities deeply aligns with our commitment to removing barriers and empowering students to achieve their fullest potential. We look forward to working together to provide the guidance, resources, and support that help students confidently pursue — and realize — their academic and professional aspirations.”

For its part, Kennesaw State will work with OneGoal to increase awareness of the institution by dedicating resources to support students who enroll in the program. KSU will provide these students with additional support, which will complement the advising and academic support that all students receive. KSU and OneGoal’s objectives for this partnership are:

Increase the number of students who apply to KSU, enroll, and persist toward degree completion;

Ensure student success throughout the college years, so students are supported and stay on track to graduate through intentional data sharing and collaboration;

Connect OneGoal Fellows to a strong community of support and resources that is available at KSU.

– Story by Gary Tanner

Photos by Matt Yung