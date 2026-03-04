Nearly 9,500 Pounds of Frozen Meatballs Shipped to Local ALDI Stores Recalled Over Possible Metal Contamination

Labels of Bremer meatballs recalled from ALDI stores

Rosina Food Products Inc. is recalling about 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with metal fragments, according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. To read the complete announcement along with a complete list of affected ALDI stores nationally, follow this link.

The following ALDI stores in Cobb County were affected by the recall:

Retailer NameStreet AddressCityState
Aldi Store860 Cobb Pl Blvd NW Ste 400KennesawGA
Aldi Store3076 Cobb Parkway NWKennesawGA
Aldi Store1260 Powder Springs StreetMariettaGA
Aldi Store2125 Roswell Rd Ste 30MariettaGA
Aldi Store249 Cobb Parkway SEMariettaGA
Aldi Store2589 Spring RdSmyrnaGA
Aldi Store5020 Floyd Road SWMabletonGA

The recall involves fully cooked frozen meatballs produced July 30, 2025. The affected items are 32-ounce poly film bags of “Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs,” which contain about 64 meatballs per package and have a “BEST BY” date of Oct. 30, 2026. The packages include timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back label.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide. The items have a 15-month shelf life.

Officials said the issue was discovered after the agency received a consumer complaint reporting metal fragments found in the product.

No confirmed injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled products. Consumers concerned about a possible injury should contact a health care provider.

The agency warned that some of the products may still be stored in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased the meatballs are urged not to eat them and should either discard the products or return them to the place of purchase.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure the company has notified customers and that the products are no longer available to consumers. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the agency’s website when available.

Media and consumer questions about the recall can be directed to Rosina Food Products Inc. customer service at 888-767-4621 or CService@rosina.com.

Consumers with food safety questions may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry or egg products can also be reported through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

Georgia ALDI stores affected by the recall

Retailer NameStreet AddressCityState
Aldi Store40 Farmers Market WayBlairsvilleGA
Aldi Store1651 E. Victory DrSavannahGA
Aldi Store7505 Spout Springs RdBufordGA
Aldi Store2413 Us Hwy 80 WDublinGA
Aldi Store3610 Browns Bridge RdCummingGA
Aldi Store24 W Highlands DrEast EllijayGA
Aldi Store2714 Osborne Rd.Saint MarysGA
Aldi Store341 Venture Dr.BrunswickGA
Aldi Store1530 E Jackson StThomasvilleGA
Aldi Store1380 E. Franklin StHartwellGA
Aldi Store1058 Highway 19 NThomastonGA
Aldi Store1208 Crawford St.AmericusGA
Aldi Store2816 Nottingham WayAlbanyGA
Aldi Store3283 Jack Staten WayValdostaGA
Aldi Store1805 Us Hwy 82 WTiftonGA
Aldi Store1011 E 16th AvenueCordeleGA
Aldi Store915 E Shotwell StBainbridgeGA
Aldi Store1390 Boone StreetKingslandGA
Aldi Store3221 Peachtree Rd Ne 101AtlantaGA
Aldi Store6135 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 302Peachtree CornersGA
Aldi Store1055 Gaines School Rd 104AthensGA
Aldi Store676 Decatur Village WayDecaturGA
Aldi Store4135 Lavista Rd Ste C200TuckerGA
Aldi Store2709 Hwy 54Peachtree CityGA
Aldi Store1064 Highway 34 EastNewnanGA
Aldi Store1978 North Columbia StreetMilledgevilleGA
Aldi Store4501 Log Cabin DrMaconGA
Aldi Store2990 Chapel Hill Rd.DouglasvilleGA
Aldi Store3003 Watson Blvd.Warner RobinsGA
Aldi Store5746 Wendy Bagwell PkwyHiramGA
Aldi Store834 B Dawsonville Hwy.GainesvilleGA
Aldi Store600 Mansell RoadRoswellGA
Aldi Store3400 Atlanta HwyAthensGA
Aldi Store3020 Gateway BoulevardGrovetownGA
Aldi Store6336c Roswell RoadSandy SpringsGA
Aldi Store227 Bobby Jones ExpresswayAugustaGA
Aldi Store370 Athens HwyLoganvilleGA
Aldi Store1495 S Hwy 27CarrolltonGA
Aldi Store160 W. May StreetWinderGA
Aldi Store10955 Jones Bridge Rd 134Johns CreekGA
Aldi Store3565 Braselton HighwayDaculaGA
Aldi Store500 Rowland Springs RdCartersvilleGA
Aldi Store427 New Franklin RoadLagrangeGA
Aldi Store12990 Highway 9n. Suite 107MiltonGA
Aldi Store450 Jonesboro Rd.McdonoughGA
Aldi Store3340 Centerville Hwy.SnellvilleGA
Aldi Store1165 Peachtree Industrial BSuwaneeGA
Aldi Store1760 Buford HwyCummingGA
Aldi Store396 Pleasant Hill RoadLilburnGA
Aldi Store3640 Mundy Mill Rd, Ste 132GainesvilleGA
Aldi Store860 Cobb Pl Blvd Nw Ste 400KennesawGA
Aldi Store836 Turner Mccall Blvd SwRomeGA
Aldi Store2014 Eagle DriveWoodstockGA
Aldi Store647 Hwy 53 EastCalhounGA
Aldi Store553 Riverstone ParkwayCantonGA
Aldi Store6301 Veterans Pkwy Ste 500ColumbusGA
Aldi Store11152 Highway 142 NeCovingtonGA
Aldi Store11499 Tara BlvdHamptonGA
Aldi Store6650 Covington HwyLithoniaGA
Aldi Store3076 Cobb Parkway NwKennesawGA
Aldi Store1060 Highway 85 NorthFayettevilleGA
Aldi Store200 West Village Dr.WoodstockGA
Aldi Store2618 Pleasant Hill RoadDuluthGA
Aldi Store5820 Riverdale RoadCollege ParkGA
Aldi Store4900 Flat Shoals ParkwayDecaturGA
Aldi Store3963 Buford Hwy.AtlantaGA
Aldi Store1461 Moreland Ave.AtlantaGA
Aldi Store3480 Memorial Dr.DecaturGA
Aldi Store996 Duluth HighwayLawrencevilleGA
Aldi Store2589 Spring RdSmyrnaGA
Aldi Store615 North AvenueJonesboroGA
Aldi Store5420 North Henry BlvdStockbridgeGA
Aldi Store1260 Powder Springs StreetMariettaGA
Aldi Store1794 Ga. Highway 138ConyersGA
Aldi Store1225 Scenic HighwayLawrencevilleGA
Aldi Store2125 Roswell Rd Ste 30MariettaGA
Aldi Store5020 Floyd Road SwMabletonGA
Aldi Store270 Henry BlvdStatesboroGA
Aldi Store14070 Abercorn StreetSavannahGA
Aldi Store152 Traders WayPoolerGA
Aldi Store1418 Highway 16 WestGriffinGA
Aldi Store1718 Old Pendergrass RoadJeffersonGA
Aldi Store1705 Mall Of Ga Blvd Ste 3BufordGA
Aldi Store3121 Peach Orchard RoadAugustaGA
Aldi Store249 Cobb Parkway SeMariettaGA
Aldi Store4670 Jonesboro RdUnion CityGA
Aldi Store202 Parkway PlzClevelandGA
Aldi Store3200 Macon RoadColumbusGA

