Nearly 9,500 Pounds of Frozen Meatballs Shipped to Local ALDI Stores Recalled Over Possible Metal Contamination

Rosina Food Products Inc. is recalling about 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with metal fragments, according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. To read the complete announcement along with a complete list of affected ALDI stores nationally, follow this link.

The following ALDI stores in Cobb County were affected by the recall:

Retailer Name Street Address City State Aldi Store 860 Cobb Pl Blvd NW Ste 400 Kennesaw GA Aldi Store 3076 Cobb Parkway NW Kennesaw GA Aldi Store 1260 Powder Springs Street Marietta GA Aldi Store 2125 Roswell Rd Ste 30 Marietta GA Aldi Store 249 Cobb Parkway SE Marietta GA Aldi Store 2589 Spring Rd Smyrna GA Aldi Store 5020 Floyd Road SW Mableton GA

The recall involves fully cooked frozen meatballs produced July 30, 2025. The affected items are 32-ounce poly film bags of “Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs,” which contain about 64 meatballs per package and have a “BEST BY” date of Oct. 30, 2026. The packages include timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back label.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide. The items have a 15-month shelf life.

Officials said the issue was discovered after the agency received a consumer complaint reporting metal fragments found in the product.

No confirmed injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled products. Consumers concerned about a possible injury should contact a health care provider.

The agency warned that some of the products may still be stored in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased the meatballs are urged not to eat them and should either discard the products or return them to the place of purchase.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure the company has notified customers and that the products are no longer available to consumers. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the agency’s website when available.

Media and consumer questions about the recall can be directed to Rosina Food Products Inc. customer service at 888-767-4621 or CService@rosina.com.

Consumers with food safety questions may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry or egg products can also be reported through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

