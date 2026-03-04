Nearly 9,500 Pounds of Frozen Meatballs Shipped to Local ALDI Stores Recalled Over Possible Metal Contamination

Rosina Food Products Inc. is recalling about 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with metal fragments, according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. To read the complete announcement along with a complete list of affected ALDI stores nationally, follow this link.
The following ALDI stores in Cobb County were affected by the recall:
|Retailer Name
|Street Address
|City
|State
|Aldi Store
|860 Cobb Pl Blvd NW Ste 400
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3076 Cobb Parkway NW
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1260 Powder Springs Street
|Marietta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2125 Roswell Rd Ste 30
|Marietta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|249 Cobb Parkway SE
|Marietta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2589 Spring Rd
|Smyrna
|GA
|Aldi Store
|5020 Floyd Road SW
|Mableton
|GA
The recall involves fully cooked frozen meatballs produced July 30, 2025. The affected items are 32-ounce poly film bags of “Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs,” which contain about 64 meatballs per package and have a “BEST BY” date of Oct. 30, 2026. The packages include timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back label.
The products bear establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide. The items have a 15-month shelf life.
Officials said the issue was discovered after the agency received a consumer complaint reporting metal fragments found in the product.
No confirmed injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled products. Consumers concerned about a possible injury should contact a health care provider.
The agency warned that some of the products may still be stored in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased the meatballs are urged not to eat them and should either discard the products or return them to the place of purchase.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure the company has notified customers and that the products are no longer available to consumers. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the agency’s website when available.
Media and consumer questions about the recall can be directed to Rosina Food Products Inc. customer service at 888-767-4621 or CService@rosina.com.
Consumers with food safety questions may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry or egg products can also be reported through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.
Georgia ALDI stores affected by the recall
|Retailer Name
|Street Address
|City
|State
|Aldi Store
|40 Farmers Market Way
|Blairsville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1651 E. Victory Dr
|Savannah
|GA
|Aldi Store
|7505 Spout Springs Rd
|Buford
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2413 Us Hwy 80 W
|Dublin
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3610 Browns Bridge Rd
|Cumming
|GA
|Aldi Store
|24 W Highlands Dr
|East Ellijay
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2714 Osborne Rd.
|Saint Marys
|GA
|Aldi Store
|341 Venture Dr.
|Brunswick
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1530 E Jackson St
|Thomasville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1380 E. Franklin St
|Hartwell
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1058 Highway 19 N
|Thomaston
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1208 Crawford St.
|Americus
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2816 Nottingham Way
|Albany
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3283 Jack Staten Way
|Valdosta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1805 Us Hwy 82 W
|Tifton
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1011 E 16th Avenue
|Cordele
|GA
|Aldi Store
|915 E Shotwell St
|Bainbridge
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1390 Boone Street
|Kingsland
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3221 Peachtree Rd Ne 101
|Atlanta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|6135 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 302
|Peachtree Corners
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1055 Gaines School Rd 104
|Athens
|GA
|Aldi Store
|676 Decatur Village Way
|Decatur
|GA
|Aldi Store
|4135 Lavista Rd Ste C200
|Tucker
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2709 Hwy 54
|Peachtree City
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1064 Highway 34 East
|Newnan
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1978 North Columbia Street
|Milledgeville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|4501 Log Cabin Dr
|Macon
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2990 Chapel Hill Rd.
|Douglasville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3003 Watson Blvd.
|Warner Robins
|GA
|Aldi Store
|5746 Wendy Bagwell Pkwy
|Hiram
|GA
|Aldi Store
|834 B Dawsonville Hwy.
|Gainesville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|600 Mansell Road
|Roswell
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3400 Atlanta Hwy
|Athens
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3020 Gateway Boulevard
|Grovetown
|GA
|Aldi Store
|6336c Roswell Road
|Sandy Springs
|GA
|Aldi Store
|227 Bobby Jones Expressway
|Augusta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|370 Athens Hwy
|Loganville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1495 S Hwy 27
|Carrollton
|GA
|Aldi Store
|160 W. May Street
|Winder
|GA
|Aldi Store
|10955 Jones Bridge Rd 134
|Johns Creek
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3565 Braselton Highway
|Dacula
|GA
|Aldi Store
|500 Rowland Springs Rd
|Cartersville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|427 New Franklin Road
|Lagrange
|GA
|Aldi Store
|12990 Highway 9n. Suite 107
|Milton
|GA
|Aldi Store
|450 Jonesboro Rd.
|Mcdonough
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3340 Centerville Hwy.
|Snellville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1165 Peachtree Industrial B
|Suwanee
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1760 Buford Hwy
|Cumming
|GA
|Aldi Store
|396 Pleasant Hill Road
|Lilburn
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3640 Mundy Mill Rd, Ste 132
|Gainesville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|860 Cobb Pl Blvd Nw Ste 400
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Aldi Store
|836 Turner Mccall Blvd Sw
|Rome
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2014 Eagle Drive
|Woodstock
|GA
|Aldi Store
|647 Hwy 53 East
|Calhoun
|GA
|Aldi Store
|553 Riverstone Parkway
|Canton
|GA
|Aldi Store
|6301 Veterans Pkwy Ste 500
|Columbus
|GA
|Aldi Store
|11152 Highway 142 Ne
|Covington
|GA
|Aldi Store
|11499 Tara Blvd
|Hampton
|GA
|Aldi Store
|6650 Covington Hwy
|Lithonia
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3076 Cobb Parkway Nw
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1060 Highway 85 North
|Fayetteville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|200 West Village Dr.
|Woodstock
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2618 Pleasant Hill Road
|Duluth
|GA
|Aldi Store
|5820 Riverdale Road
|College Park
|GA
|Aldi Store
|4900 Flat Shoals Parkway
|Decatur
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3963 Buford Hwy.
|Atlanta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1461 Moreland Ave.
|Atlanta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3480 Memorial Dr.
|Decatur
|GA
|Aldi Store
|996 Duluth Highway
|Lawrenceville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2589 Spring Rd
|Smyrna
|GA
|Aldi Store
|615 North Avenue
|Jonesboro
|GA
|Aldi Store
|5420 North Henry Blvd
|Stockbridge
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1260 Powder Springs Street
|Marietta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1794 Ga. Highway 138
|Conyers
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1225 Scenic Highway
|Lawrenceville
|GA
|Aldi Store
|2125 Roswell Rd Ste 30
|Marietta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|5020 Floyd Road Sw
|Mableton
|GA
|Aldi Store
|270 Henry Blvd
|Statesboro
|GA
|Aldi Store
|14070 Abercorn Street
|Savannah
|GA
|Aldi Store
|152 Traders Way
|Pooler
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1418 Highway 16 West
|Griffin
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1718 Old Pendergrass Road
|Jefferson
|GA
|Aldi Store
|1705 Mall Of Ga Blvd Ste 3
|Buford
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3121 Peach Orchard Road
|Augusta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|249 Cobb Parkway Se
|Marietta
|GA
|Aldi Store
|4670 Jonesboro Rd
|Union City
|GA
|Aldi Store
|202 Parkway Plz
|Cleveland
|GA
|Aldi Store
|3200 Macon Road
|Columbus
|GA
