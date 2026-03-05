Rome City Commission votes to support banning kratom

By Tovah Meyer [Meyer is a jounalism student at Kennesaw State University]

The Rome City Commission voted unanimously Monday night to support the removal of kratom off the streets.

This effort came after Rome pharmacist, Billy Cooper, addressed concerns over the drug. The House bill that Cooper brought forward to the commission would seek to make it a substance that’s controlled statewide.

“We are increasingly seeing problems with kratom,” Cooper said. “Kratom has now been implicated in multiple deaths across many states, and the usage continues to rise.”

House Bill 968 has been presented to the Georgia legislature but hasn’t been voted on, Cooper said.

The passage of this bill would not only ban it across Rome but across the state of Georgia he said.

“I’d like to make a motion we approve of that because I think this is a very important subject that we’re on the front end of this thing,” Commissioner Wayne Robinson said. “It’s scary to be honest with our children, very scary.”

In another motion, the Rome City Commission also voted unanimously for the approval of a rezoning project on 202 Waddell St.

The vote, which came prior to statements given by developer John Hiram and planning coordinator Brice Wood, aims to provide additional assets to the housing market in Rome.

“Were looking to create more affordable housing,” he said. “We just see there’s a need for that.”

He said the target price is slightly above $200,000.

Planning director Brice Wood said initially, the project was initially planned for 14 homes; however, the housing project was reduced to 10 homes instead, as recommende by the Rome Fire Department and from the Rome Water Department.

The Rome City Commission also approved in a unanimous vote to purchase modules to add to the software program for the planning department and building department on Monday night.

The vote came after Assistant City Manager Meredith Ulmer proposed the request to the commission.

“It would provide a huge massive upgrade for our employees both in the planning and building department,” Ulmer said.

There were concerns among the commissioners that were also addressed about this addition.

“Never seen a bill come across this desk where there’s an annual fee every year for 100 something thousand,” Commissioner William Collins said. “Technology is supposed to cut fees not add to it.”

The main arguments were focused on the price tag of this addition to the system already in place. However, there were also arguments made regarding the practicality of the system.

“So, is this $103,000 a year for a fancy email upgrade,” Commissioner Mark Cochran said.

The system would help streamline processes to get plans turned in and looked at a less painful process to deal with City Manager Sammy Rich Said.