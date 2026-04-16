Atlanta Ballet Debuts the East Coast Premiere of Frida, a Powerful Portrait of the Life of Frida Kahlo

The Atlanta Ballet distributed the following announcement on its upcoming performance of Frida:

Delve into the story of one of the twentieth century’s most influential artists through full-length ballet by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

ATLANTA – Atlanta Ballet closes out its 2025-26 season with the east coast premiere of Frida, featuring dynamic choreography by acclaimed Belgian-Colombian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Following the success of Atlanta Ballet’s showstopping production and North American premiere of Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon in 2024, Ochoa returns to present another profile piece of an iconic historical figure. For one weekend only, from May 8-10, audience members can watch Frida come to life on the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre stage with the musical stylings of Peter Salem performed live by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra.

Frida is a full-length narrative ballet inspired by Frida Kahlo, the twentieth century Mexican painter who earned a worldwide reputation for her self-portraits and exploration of deep societal concepts through her art. The production follows the story of her life, portraying her tumultuous marriage, her artistic legacy and the physical and emotional trials she overcame — all seamlessly expressed through movement.

Renowned choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, known for her creation of Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon and Doña Perón, puts Frida Kahlo’s life story in motion. One of the few female choreographers creating narrative ballets, Ochoa has earned international recognition, with over 100 choreographed pieces for 80 dance companies across the globe.

“For over 20 years, choreography has been the way I can spotlight and celebrate the lives and complexities of trailblazing women in history,” said Ochoa. “Frida’s story is one of female empowerment, resilience and self-expression, and collaborating with a robust company, like Atlanta Ballet, to tell it is a true privilege.”

Award-winning costume and set designer Dieuweke van Reij will transport audience members into the world of Frida through breathtaking, vibrant costumes and captivating production elements. In addition to studying Theatre Design at the Utrecht School of the Arts and working with various well-renowned artists and directors, Van Reij has won a Musical Award for Best Design for The Return of Hansel and Gretel and was nominated for a Golden Mask, Russia’s most prestigious theatre award, for Così fan tutteVan Reij and Ochoa have worked closely on Broken Wings for the English National Ballet, Mammatus for the Joffrey Ballet Chicago, The Sade Affair for House of Makers and more.

“We are honored to perform yet another one of Annabelle’s powerhouse productions as the finale to our 2025-26 season,” says Gennadi Nedvigin, Atlanta Ballet’s artistic director. “Her innovative choreography and masterful storytelling of Friday Kahlo’s life is sure to inspire our audience with the timeless message of women’s courage and the enduring power of perseverance.”

Due to sensitive subjects such as themes of infidelity and pregnancy loss, this performance is recommended for ages 13+ with parental guidance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Atlanta Ballet website: https://www.atlantaballet.com/

About Atlanta Ballet:

Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the country and the official state Ballet of Georgia. Atlanta Ballet’s eclectic repertoire spans ballet history, highlighted by beloved classics and inventive originals. After 95 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance. In 1996, Atlanta Ballet opened the Centre for Dance Education, which is dedicated to nurturing young dancers while providing an outlet for adults to express their creativity. Atlanta Ballet’s roots remain firmly grounded in the Atlanta community and continue to play a vital role in the city’s cultural growth and revitalization. For more information, visit www.atlantaballet.com, follow us on Instagram @atlantaballet, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atlantaballet.