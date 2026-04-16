Kennesaw State to launch Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences in Fall 2027

[This article by Dave Shelles first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Building on its leadership in scientific research and education, Kennesaw State University on Wednesday received approval from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to launch a new Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences.

The program will begin in Fall 2027 on the Kennesaw Campus. Housed in the College of Science and Mathematics, the degree will help meet the increasing demand in Georgia and the nation for research scientists in biology, chemistry, biochemistry, and ecology. It will also provide training in data analytics and computational approaches for scientific discovery and healthcare innovation.

“This new Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences positions Kennesaw State University at the forefront of workforce-driven research and discovery,” said Ivan Pulinkala, KSU’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “This doctoral program will prepare students to translate scientific innovation into real-world practice by advancing biomedical development in local and regional industry.”

The doctoral degree joins KSU’s master’s degrees in integrative biology and chemical sciences within the College of Science and Mathematics and provides a destination for students who complete those master’s degrees.

The program addresses critical talent gaps in biomedical science and translational research across Georgia’s bioscience ecosystem and prepares graduates for careers in industry, academia, government, and regulatory science, which distinguishes Kennesaw State’s doctorate in biomedical sciences from traditional Ph.D. programs.

“Students in our new Ph.D. program will be conducting cutting edge research with faculty mentors and tackling challenges in the biomedical field in the state of Georgia and beyond,” said Heather Koopman, dean of the College of Science and Mathematics. “In addition, they will gain valuable experience in professional development, teamwork, leadership, and applications of their research while they engage in immersive internships with local industries, research labs, and government agencies — this high-impact practice is a key component of this program, preparing them for the Georgia workforce.”

The U.S. Department of Labor projects 10 percent growth in employment opportunities over the next five years for holders of doctorates in biomedical sciences, with a median salary of more than $90,000 a year. With increasing demand for doctoral-level talent in biomedical fields including bioinformatics, genetics, pharmaceutical discovery, and microbiology, KSU is poised to meet the needs of the region and nation for scientific expertise.