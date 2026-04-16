Seafood, sounds & springtime fun return to Powder Springs May 15-17

One of Powder Springs’ most anticipated annual events, its Seafood Festival, brings residents and visitors together for a weekend of food, music, artisans, and a new car show in the heart of downtown.

The following announcement was distributed by the City of Powder Springs:

The Powder Springs Seafood Festival is back May 15–17 with all the bites, sights and sounds attendees have come to expect, plus a new attraction this year sure to excite vehicle enthusiasts.

This will be the sixth straight year the city has offered a seafood festival to residents and visitors, with the inaugural offering in 2021 welcoming over 10,000 attendees and its successful return in 2022 earning the “Spot On Event of the Year” Award from Cobb Travel & Tourism.

New to the 2026 Seafood Festival is the Marietta Street Showcase: Oysters and Engines on Saturday, a specialty vehicle show sponsored by EBTECH and LAB Luxury Auto Boutique featuring a display of 50 handpicked cars, trucks and motorcycles.

All three days of the festival will have headlining musical entertainers. The Rupert’s Orchestra takes the stage Friday at 7 p.m., performing everything from current top 40 hits to Motown, R & B, classic rock and big band swing. Having performed at numerous corporate events for clients such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Turner Broadcasting, Cisco Systems and Pfizer Pharmaceutical, their Powder Springs performance will pleasure partygoers of all ages.

Kasper and the 911 Band returns to the Thurman Springs Park stage Saturday at 7 p.m. to again provide dance and party music after keeping the crowd fired up during last year’s festival and as part of the city’s 2024 “Sounds of the Springs” concert series. The 911 Band’s experience includes being the house band for V-103’s Wanda Smith on the Wanda Smith and Friends Comedy Show, and performances for the Bronner Brothers Hair Show and the Wednesday Winddown in Centennial Olympic Park.

Sunday afternoon will see the Joe Gransden Swing Band entertain festival-goers. This 16-piece big band was originally formed in 2009 and is is quickly becoming one of the busiest groups on the jazz scene, performing numerous shows across the country.

Additional musical acts performing across the three days include School of Rock, Ivan Duke, No Limit, Pan People Steel Band, Rodeo Drive and Gary Harris.

Vendors and festivities will be centered around Thurman Springs Park at 4485 Pineview Drive in the heart of Powder Springs’ downtown. There will be paid and free parking in lots around the downtown area as well as shuttle service available. The free festival will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

While the emphasis is enjoying fresh seafood, other cuisines will be available as well to satisfy diverse palates.

No coolers are allowed.

For more information on the Powder Springs Seafood Festival, visit https://powderspringsga.gov