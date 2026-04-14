C.W Matthews awarded emergency repair contract for sinkhole on The Exchange

At this morning’s Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting, Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company was awarded a contract on emergency work done to address a sinkhole on The Exchange that officials deemed a public safety hazard.

The approved amount is up to $1,357,461.47 for permanent drainage and roadway repairs.

The request follows a March 9, 2026, investigation near 1755 The Exchange, where county road maintenance crews found multiple pipe failures that had caused a significant sinkhole and undermined the roadway, according to county documents.

Under emergency authority granted by the Board of Commissioners, the county manager on March 11 authorized the start of repairs in an amount not to exceed $2 million. The board was asked by the Cobb DOT to ratify that action and approve a contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc., identified by the county as the lowest reliable contractor, for the repair work.

The project includes replacing failed corrugated metal pipe and rehabilitating the remaining pipe using spincasting. The scope also includes full restoration of the roadway.

County records say the drainage system work is part of the 2022 SPLOST Transportation Improvements Program. The Exchange is classified as a major collector in the Cobb County Major Thoroughfare Plan.

Funding for the contract will come from the 2022 SPLOST Transportation Improvements Program Fund through a budget transfer. The county lists the turnkey construction estimate at $1,357,461.47.

The county said the 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, adopted by the Board of Commissioners on July 14, 2020, provides funding for capital improvements including drainage systems. Under that program, drainage funding is intended to support repair and replacement of existing drainage facilities within county right-of-way.