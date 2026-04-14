Cobb commissioners approve right-of-way acquisition for Noonday Creek Trail pedestrian bridge

Cobb County commissioners, at its Tuesday April 14 meeting, unanimously approved a proposal from Cobb DOT to acquire right-of-way for a planned pedestrian bridge along the Noonday Creek Trail, a project aimed at improving safety and connectivity across Cobb Parkway.

The proposal outlines a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to fund and carry out right-of-way acquisition for the Noonday Creek Trail at SR 3 and Noonday Creek pedestrian bridge project, a segment of a regional trail linking Marietta, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Cherokee County and Woodstock.

Safety-focused crossing over major corridor

The project targets a crossing at SR 3/U.S. 41/Cobb Parkway just north of Barrett Parkway, where pedestrian and bicycle travel along the trail currently has challenges due to heavy traffic and limited crossing infrastructure.

Plans call for a grade-separated crossing that includes elevated boardwalk approaches, a bridge spanning Cobb Parkway, a second bridge over Noonday Creek and a short segment of at-grade trail connecting to existing sidewalks. The full project is expected to extend approximately 0.60 miles across portions of unincorporated Cobb County and the City of Kennesaw.

Regional coordination and prior approvals

The crossing has been identified as a priority transportation improvement by the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Atlanta Regional Commission, which have partnered on advancing the project.

In 2022, commissioners approved agreements with GDOT and the Town Center CID to secure federal funding for preliminary engineering, with the CID committing to cover the required local match. Cobb County serves as the locally administered project sponsor responsible for delivery.

Right-of-way acquisition phase and costs

The current proposal focuses on the right-of-way acquisition phase, which includes securing easements and property needed for construction, along with associated acquisition services performed by the county.

Total acquisition costs are estimated at up to $1.2 million. Under the approved agreement, GDOT will reimburse the county for eligible expenses up to $905,600, with a required local match of $294,400. The county and the Town Center CID each plan to contribute half of that match, or up to $147,200 apiece.

Funding for the local share is allocated through Cobb County’s 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax transportation improvements program, which is intended to leverage federal and state dollars for infrastructure projects.

Next steps tied to broader trail development

According to the Cobb DOT, he right-of-way work represents a key step in advancing the larger Noonday Creek Trail connection, which is designed to enhance regional mobility for pedestrians and cyclists while improving safety at one of the corridor’s busiest crossings.