Curtis “Buddy” Tesar appointed Cobb’s Chief Financial Officer

Photo above: Screenshot of Curtis “Buddy” Tesar from the video of the Cobb BOC meeting

Curtis “Buddy” Tesar was unanimously approved as Cobb County’s Chief Financial Officer during the Board of Commissioners meeting this morning. Tesar has held the position in an interim capacity since December of 2025, when previous CFO Bill Volckmann became Cobb’s Deputy County Manager.

County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris made the recommendation, and the appointment was approved by the BOC unanimously.

“It is indeed my pleasure to recommend to you the appointment of our new CFO, Mr. Curtis “Buddy” Tesar, as our chief financial officer,” McMorris said. “He joined the Cobb County Finance Department in December of 2010 as a budget specialist and has worked in many areas and we’re so proud of him.”

“During that tenure, he advanced to accounting manager, finance division manager in the area of treasury and budget,” she said.

“Buddy was named Deputy Chief Financial Officer in May of 2017 and has served as our interim CFO since this past December,” said McMorris. “He joined the Cobb County Finance Department in December 2010 as a Budget Specialist and since that time he has advanced to Accounting Manager, and Finance Division Manager – Treasury and Budget.”



“He was named Deputy Chief Financial Officer in May 2017 and has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since December 2025,” she said. “Mr. Tesar holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, and a Master of Business Administration from Liberty University.”

Tesar said, “Thank you, board. It is an honor and a privilege to be named Cobb’s next CFO. Working here for 15 years, being born and raised in this county, this is a tremendous honor.”

“So thank you so much. Dr. Morris, thank you so much for your support through this process,” he said. “And I definitely want to recognize the finance staff that’s in this room and those upstairs working and watching online. They are arguably the best finance staff, which makes the best finance department within the state and arguably the nation.”