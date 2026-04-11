Cobb Chamber Unveils 2026 Top 25 Small Businesses List

The Cobb Chamber announced its 2026 Top Small Businesses of the Year in a press release.

The organization also wrote that the overall Small Business of the Year winner will be revealed on May 11 at the Marquee Monday, presented by Superior Plumbing, Small Business of the Year Awards luncheon at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.

The press release also states, “Each year, since starting this program in 1982, the Cobb Chamber celebrates the achievements of small businesses that contribute to the vitality of the community with the announcement of its Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year.”

“The winners are determined by a thorough selection process including applications and site visits by a panel of outside judges,” the Cobb Chamber wrote. “The luncheon will also honor the Small Business Hall of Fame inductees. 1885 Grill, the 2025 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of winners spanning over 30 years.”



Tickets to the luncheon are $50 for members and are $75 for general admission. Visit https://tinyurl.com/56uebadv for more information and event registration.

Top 25

41 South Creative InfoTank The Butcher on Whitlock Johnson & Alday, LLC Clementine Creative Agency kirpop CMIT Solutions of Atlanta Southern Crescent & Atlanta Northwest Manay CPA, Inc DeNyse Companies Modo Modo Agency, LLC DynamiX Web Design, LLC The Music Studio Atlanta Eclipse Networks Nothing Bundt Cakes Essayon Construction Group Perfect Image Essex Consulting, LLC Proda Technology, LLC FruiTea Bubbles Café Riverside EpiCenter, LLC Gaston Street Eats Co. Summit Heating and Air Georgia Roof Advisors Warner Fuller Consulting Gillis Law Firm, LLC



The Cobb Chamber writes: