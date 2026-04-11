Cobb Chamber Unveils 2026 Top 25 Small Businesses List

The Cobb Chamber announced its 2026 Top Small Businesses of the Year in a press release.
The organization also wrote that the overall Small Business of the Year winner will be revealed on May 11 at the Marquee Monday, presented by Superior Plumbing, Small Business of the Year Awards luncheon at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre.
The press release also states, “Each year, since starting this program in 1982, the Cobb Chamber celebrates the achievements of small businesses that contribute to the vitality of the community with the announcement of its Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year.”
“The winners are determined by a thorough selection process including applications and site visits by a panel of outside judges,” the Cobb Chamber wrote. “The luncheon will also honor the Small Business Hall of Fame inductees. 1885 Grill, the 2025 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of winners spanning over 30 years.”
Tickets to the luncheon are $50 for members and are $75 for general admission. Visit https://tinyurl.com/56uebadv for more information and event registration.
Top 25
|41 South Creative
|InfoTank
|The Butcher on Whitlock
|Johnson & Alday, LLC
|Clementine Creative Agency
|kirpop
|CMIT Solutions of Atlanta Southern Crescent & Atlanta Northwest
|Manay CPA, Inc
|DeNyse Companies
|Modo Modo Agency, LLC
|DynamiX Web Design, LLC
|The Music Studio Atlanta
|Eclipse Networks
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|Essayon Construction Group
|Perfect Image
|Essex Consulting, LLC
|Proda Technology, LLC
|FruiTea Bubbles Café
|Riverside EpiCenter, LLC
|Gaston Street Eats Co.
|Summit Heating and Air
|Georgia Roof Advisors
|Warner Fuller Consulting
|Gillis Law Firm, LLC
The Cobb Chamber writes:
Sponsors for the 2026 Small Businesses of the Year awards include Presenting Sponsors, 1885 Grill and S.A. White Oil Company; Award Sponsor, CDH Partners; VIP Reception Sponsor, Pickleball Kingdom, Business to Watch Sponsor, Comcast; Hall of Fame Sponsor, KSU Small Business Development Center; Woman-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor, Eclipse Networks; Minority-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor, Genuine Parts Company; Veteran-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor, VyStar Credit Union; Family-Owned Business of the Year Sponsor; Kennesaw State University Family Enterprise Center; Small Business Week Sponsor; 524 Creative; Gold Sponsors, Manay CPA, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Banking Company, and Cobb County Economic Development; and Silver Sponsors, CROFT & Associates, Brilliant Box, Preferred Personnel Solutions, Renasant Bank, and Johnson & Alday.
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