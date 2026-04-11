GDOT Releases Weekly I-285 and I-20 Lane Closure Schedule for the West Interchange Project in Cobb & Fulton

TOPICS:
Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 11, 2026

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, April 13, and continues through Sunday, April 19:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes 
I-285 Northbound 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureThursday, April 16Friday, April 179 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureThursday, April 16Friday, April 1711 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Overnight		 
I-285 Southbound 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Saturday, April 189 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveDouble, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Saturday, April 1811 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, April 13Thursday, April 1610:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily 
I-20 Westbound 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayAlternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Friday, April 179 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayAlternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Friday, April 1711 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, April 13Thursday, April 1610:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily 
I-20 Eastbound 
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Friday, April 179 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeAlternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Friday, April 1711 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
Other Locations 
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive        Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Saturday, April 188 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, April 13Saturday, April 188 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
I-285 Northbound to I-20 Westbound ramp closure
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 northbound will continue to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12), turn left, to enter I-285 southbound, and then exit onto I-20 westbound (Exit 10B)		Thursday, April 16Friday, April 179 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound 
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will continue to Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49), enter I-20 eastbound and follow signs onto I-285 northbound (Exit 51B).		Wednesday, April 22Sunday, April 269 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
I-285 Northbound to I-20 Westbound    
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 northbound will continue to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12), turn left, turn on I-285 southbound, and then merge onto I-20 westbound (Exit 10B)		Thursday, April 23Sunday, April 269 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound 
Overnight closure and detour (Map)
Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), turn right onto the loop ramp to I-285 northbound, and then merge onto I-20 westbound		Thursday, April 23Sunday, April 269 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Nightly

NOTE: The listed detours will be scheduled so they will not conflict with one another. Closures and detours will be coordinated to ensure proper maintenance of traffic. No more than one ramp in the I-285/I-20 West Interchange will be closed at a time.

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

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