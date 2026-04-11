GDOT Releases Weekly I-285 and I-20 Lane Closure Schedule for the West Interchange Project in Cobb & Fulton

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, April 13, and continues through Sunday, April 19:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Thursday, April 16 Friday, April 17 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Overnight Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Thursday, April 16 Friday, April 17 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Overnight I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Saturday, April 18 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Saturday, April 18 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, April 13 Thursday, April 16 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Friday, April 17 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Friday, April 17 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, April 13 Thursday, April 16 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Eastbound Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Friday, April 17 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Friday, April 17 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Saturday, April 18 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 13 Saturday, April 18 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly

ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS I-285 Northbound to I-20 Westbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 northbound will continue to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12), turn left, to enter I-285 southbound, and then exit onto I-20 westbound (Exit 10B) Thursday, April 16 Friday, April 17 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will continue to Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49), enter I-20 eastbound and follow signs onto I-285 northbound (Exit 51B). Wednesday, April 22 Sunday, April 26 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Northbound to I-20 Westbound Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 northbound will continue to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12), turn left, turn on I-285 southbound, and then merge onto I-20 westbound (Exit 10B) Thursday, April 23 Sunday, April 26 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Southbound to I-20 Westbound Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 southbound will continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), turn right onto the loop ramp to I-285 northbound, and then merge onto I-20 westbound Thursday, April 23 Sunday, April 26 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly

NOTE: The listed detours will be scheduled so they will not conflict with one another. Closures and detours will be coordinated to ensure proper maintenance of traffic. No more than one ramp in the I-285/I-20 West Interchange will be closed at a time.

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.