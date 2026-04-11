Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Local Headlines

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz
The Cobb County Courier’s Cobb County news quiz runs Monday through Thursday in our email newsletter, testing readers on the latest local headlines and developments.
On the main website, we publish a weekend Cobb County news quiz every Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday edition highlights the biggest local news stories from the past week. This quiz covers the week ending Friday, April 3, 2026.
This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events.
Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.
Want a daily version? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.
Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!
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