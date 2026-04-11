Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Local Headlines

Weekly Cobb County News Quiz

The Cobb County Courier’s Cobb County news quiz runs Monday through Thursday in our email newsletter, testing readers on the latest local headlines and developments.

On the main website, we publish a weekend Cobb County news quiz every Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday edition highlights the biggest local news stories from the past week. This quiz covers the week ending Friday, April 3, 2026.

This weekly quiz is designed to be both fun and educational, helping readers stay informed about Cobb County news, government, schools, and community events.

Looking up answers is encouraged. The goal is to help readers learn more about Cobb County and how the community works. If you already know the answers, great—if not, you’ll learn something new. You can find the answers by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Want a daily version? Subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter here. It’s free and includes the latest Cobb County headlines along with the weekday quiz.

Have fun testing your knowledge of Cobb County news!

1. A medical facility in Cobb County sold to a real estate investment company. What was that facility? Wellstar Cobb Medical Center Wellstar Kennestone Medical Center Northside East Cobb Medical Center Good Samaritan Health Center 2.

Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center color-codes its towers, and a new one is in the process of opening. What is its color? Yellow Tower Green Tower Blue Tower Orange Tower 3. A recent zoning controversy was in the news because of the intensity of the opposition from neighbors in the Bells Ferry area. What was the rezoning applicant trying to build? A high-rise apartment building A storage facility A liquor store A RaceTrac convenience store and gas station 4. Who won the runoff to fill the remainder of Marjorie Taylor Greene's term in Georgia's 14th Congressional District? Sean Harris Colton Moore Clay Fuller Jim Davis 5. The City of Marietta announced that a band from the Atlanta region that gained national popularity will headline its Independence Eve Concert. What is that band? Driven N Cryin Atlanta Rhythm Section Hampton Grease Band Outkast Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5