Fuller Defeats Harris in Georgia Congressional District 14 Race

By Mark Woolsey

Republican Clay Fuller bested Democrat Shawn Harris Tuesday in the special Georgia 14th district U.S. House election to fill the unexpired term of Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose resignation was effective in early January.

But Fuller’s victory was relatively narrow, perhaps reflecting voter discontent with rising prices and an unpopular war.

Results posted to the Secretary of State’s website early Wednesday showed Fuller captured 72,304 votes across the ten-county district that includes a slice of Cobb County. Harris managed 57,030 tallies.

The results showed that Fuller racked up 55.90 percent of the total vote while Harris tallied 44.10 percent.

By contrast, Greene beat Harris by some 30 points in their 2024 matchup.

In the northwest and west Cobb precincts tucked into the 14th the results were reversed, with an unofficial tally showing Harris with 16,701 votes, or 57.63 percent while Fuller polled 12,278 or 42.3 percent.

Harris addressed supporters and strove to put a good face on the results.

“We had a win tonight and the reason I say we won tonight is the Republicans had to spend almost 2 million dollars on a smear campaign to get this win,” Harris said. “ They should never have to spend money on a ruby red district. That tells you that things are changing in Northwest Georgia.”+

Fuller celebrated his victory and characterized it positively in speaking to reporters.

“What you see here is a completely dominating performance again. The left did their best. They poured in millions upon millions of dollars,” he said.

And Fuller emphasized his connection with the White House.

“I’ll always have president Trumps’ back,” he said. “I think it’s important to keep fighting for (his) agenda.“

He added that one of his priorities will be working to bring good manufacturing jobs back to the district and he told reporters that had the 14th gone blue in Tuesday’s voting, it would have been “a complete tragedy.”

The 14th district will be up for grabs again later this year.

Voters will be heading back to the polls in the May primary and again in the November midterms to decide who will represent the deeply red district in Congress for a full two-year term.

Fuller served as the district attorney in a 4-county judicial circuit in Northwest Georgia, while Harris is a retired brigadier general and cattle farmer.