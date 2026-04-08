Letter to the Editor: Reader suggests expanding our adoptable animal of the day feature

[This is a Letter to the Editor. For our policy on letters, and how to submit them, please see the bottom of this article]

Dear Editor,

I’ve looked through Cobb Courier, and would like to talk about the part that allows readers to look at “the dog of the day”, or “the cat of the day”.

I like it because it lets people see dogs and cats that need adopting and get information on how to do so.

It’s quite the interesting feature, really. But I would suggest that you could include an area off to the side that has other pets, like the ones that couldn’t make “the — of the day”. This would allow more animals that need a good home to be seen, not just the selected animal.

Matter of fact, you could just have it lead you to an off-to-the-side page where it’s just a jack ton of animals in need of adoption.

This might seem hard, but I have an idea for that as well. I don’t know if you have a programmer that would be willing to do that, so you could insert a poll or ask around students in programming classes at colleges in Cobb County if they would like to help for a little bit, on this extra little part.

You could include a benefit from their work with a payment, or even if you don’t they would get an internship from it.

I hope you take all the ideas I have provided into consideration.

Ben Hudson, Cobb County

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