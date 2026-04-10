East Cobb Medical Center Sold for $32.5 Million to Atlanta Firm

By Mark Woolsey

An Atlanta-based privately held real estate investment and development firm has spent $32.5 million to acquire an East Cobb medical office building.

Stonemont Financial specializes in healthcare real estate and industrial development. According to its website, the company is in the business of “managing diversified strategies on behalf of institutional and private capital partners alike.”

Its purchase of the more than 103 thousand-square-foot Northside Hospital East Cobb Medical Center is being called a significant addition to the company’s holdings

“East Cobb Medical Center is a strong addition to our healthcare portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to investing in high-quality outpatient facilities in growing markets,” said Matt Stone, who heads the firm’s healthcare real estate division.

Stone added that the company intends to grow and acquire additional assets right through 2026.

The four-story facility sits at 4800 Olde Towne Parkway, just off Johnson Ferry Road. Built in 2018, it houses a range of providers including primary and urgent care facilities, orthopedic care and sports medicine treatment as well as a number of physician specialty groups.