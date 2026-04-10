Marietta Plans Yearlong Celebration for America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026

The City of Marietta announced it will mark the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026 with a yearlong, citywide celebration featuring events, exhibits and community programming in partnership with local organizations.

The initiative, part of the national commemoration of America’s semiquincentennial, will include activities across the city designed to highlight history, culture and community engagement. A full schedule of events is available at www.250inMarietta.com, hosted by Visit Marietta, and will be updated throughout the year.

In June, the traveling exhibit “We the People: The Documents That Made Our Nation” will be displayed in the lobby of Marietta City Hall. The exhibit is on loan from Kennesaw State University and will showcase foundational documents tied to the nation’s history.

The city will also host an America’s 250th engagement table during Glover Park Concerts, offering historical information, interactive activities and commemorative items in collaboration with community partners.

Independence Day festivities will anchor the celebration, beginning with an Independence Eve event on July 3, 2026, on the historic Marietta Square. The event will feature a concert by Drivin N Cryin.

On July 4, Marietta’s annual Fourth in the Park celebration will include what organizers say will be the largest Let Freedom Ring Parade in the event’s history, along with additional America’s 250th-themed activities. The day will conclude with an evening concert followed by a fireworks display.

City officials invite residents and visitors to take part in the commemorative events throughout the year.

For more information on Independence holiday celebrations, visit www.mariettaparks.com. A full schedule of America’s 250th anniversary events is available at www.250inMarietta.com.