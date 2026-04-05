Drivin N Cryin to headline Marietta Independence Eve Concert on Marietta Square

Atlanta rock band Drivin N Cryin will headline Marietta’s Independence Eve Concert on Friday, July 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the historic Marietta Square, launching the city’s Fourth in the Park weekend and its local celebration tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

I’m going to “break the fourth wall” in this paragraph, and give readers a bit of personal trivia. Kevn Kinney, one of the founders of Drivn N Cryin, and I worked in a cabinet shop together sometime in the 1980s. Cabinet shops often hired aspiring musicians, since it was a job you could drift in and out of as you went on tours. My memory of him was that he was a nice, friendly guy. I never saw them perform, but soon after his gig in the cabinet shop, his band seemed to take off. Now back to the actual article — LFJ.

Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities announced the free concert as part of the city’s annual Independence Day festivities, inviting residents and visitors to bring blankets and lawn chairs for an evening of live music and patriotic celebration.

Formed in Atlanta, Drivin N Cryin first performed in October 1985 at the 688 Club and went on to build a following across the Southeast with a sound that blends Southern rock, folk and punk influences.

More than 30 years later, founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen continue to lead the band. Drivin N Cryin has earned a gold record, released nine full-length albums and several EPs, and remained a fixture in the Southern rock scene. The band’s history was also chronicled in the 2012 documentary Scarred but Smarter: Life n Times of Drivin’ N’ Cryin’.

The Independence Eve Concert serves as the opening event for Marietta’s beloved Fourth in the Park weekend, a longtime community tradition centered on Independence Day celebrations in and around the square.

More information about Independence Eve and other upcoming events is available at https://mariettaparks.com.