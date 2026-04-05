Cobb County Adds 42 New Business Licenses Across Multiple Sectors

New business activity spans food, healthcare, and home services

For the week ending Friday, April 3, Cobb County recorded 42 new business licenses for unincorporated Cobb during the latest reporting period, with activity spread across a wide mix of industries. Food-related businesses continue to show strong momentum, including multiple restaurants, cottage food operators, and specialty concepts.

Professional services also remain a major driver of new registrations. Management consulting, education consulting, and specialized services like court reporting and employment law are well represented, reflecting continued demand for business and administrative support.

Geographically, Marietta, Atlanta (Cumberland area), Kennesaw, and Powder Springs account for a large share of new filings. The data also highlights steady growth in personal care, healthcare, and home-related services—from chiropractic and medical clinics to cleaning, construction, and landscaping.

Notable patterns

Food and beverage businesses remain one of the most visible categories, with new entries ranging from quick-service concepts to home-based food production. At the same time, service-oriented businesses—particularly consulting and contracting—underscore Cobb’s ongoing role as a hub for small business operations tied to the broader metro economy.

Healthcare and wellness also stand out this cycle, with new medical practices, psychological services, and beauty-related businesses adding to the county’s service mix.

New Business Listings

License # D.B.A / Business Name Mailing Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC043463 A3I 1711 Lucy Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/30/2026 – Consultant Service – Management OCC043475 Atlanta City & Stopping Tours 350 DeClaire Way, Marietta, GA 30067 03/31/2026 – Tourist Agency OCC043452 Brown Verdun April 3390 Northumberland Pl, Roswell, GA 30075 03/30/2026 – Art Studio/Classes OCC043468 Bryant Management LLC 1520 Riverbrooke Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/31/2026 – Consultant Service – Management OCC043470 Cutie Pops LLC 1460 Livingston Dr SW, GA 03/31/2026 – Cottage Food OCC043469 Cuts of Diamond 2200 Powder Springs Rd Ste 148, Marietta, GA 30064 03/31/2026 – Barber Shop OCC043484 Decorating Den Interiors 4576 Kettering Dr NE, Roswell, GA 30075 03/31/2026 – Interior Design OCC043458 Dominos Pizza 4691 S Atlanta Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/30/2026 – Restaurant ALC003620 Even Hotel at Cobb Galleria 3380 Overton Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/30/2026 – Hotel or Motel OCC043473 G.N.S. 5455 Pickens Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/31/2026 – Landscaping Contractor OCC043478 Grace at Home 2300 N St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20037 04/01/2026 – Physician OCC043472 Granny Southern Kitchen 2312 Ellis Mountain Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064 03/31/2026 – Restaurant OCC043464 H D C 1192 Turnwell Pl NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 03/31/2026 – Business Management Office ALT003629 Holy Transfiguration 3431 Trickum Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 04/02/2026 – Charitable Organization OCC043488 Hyox Medical Treatment Center 2550 Windy Hill Rd Ste 110, Marietta, GA 30067 04/01/2026 – Medical Clinic CON001688 Johnson Controls Building Solutions PO Box 3042, Boca Raton, FL 33431 04/01/2026 – HVAC Contractor OCC043461 Kelly D’Amico 3300 Windy Ridge Pkwy Apt 1102, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/30/2026 – Court Reporting OCC043471 Kennesaw Nutrition LLC 4200 Wade Green Rd Ste 208, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/31/2026 – Restaurant OCC043486 Kingdom TCG 4905 Alabama Rd Ste 130, Roswell, GA 30075 04/02/2026 – Toy/Game Store OCC043490 Kurth Chiropractic 115 N Main St #1, Jasper, GA 30143 04/02/2026 – Chiropractor OCC043460 ListingRisk 91 Lake Somerset Crest NW, Marietta, GA 30064 03/30/2026 – Consultant Service OCC043453 LLC Fatima’s Mart 4611 Chargrey Station, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/30/2026 – Clothing Retail OCC043454 Maple Creek Farm 3874 Kemp Ridge Rd NW, Acworth, GA 30101 03/30/2026 – Cottage Food OCC043489 Marie Daum, Systems Administrator 1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW Ste 1824, Kennesaw, GA 30144 04/02/2026 – Consultant Service OCC043474 Massaro Employment Law LLC 275 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/31/2026 – Lawyer OCC043481 Masters Home Renovation 4942 Pippin Dr, Acworth, GA 30101 04/01/2026 – Construction Management BLR003625 Natural Body Ivy Walk 1784 Century Blvd NE Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30345 04/01/2026 – Health Club/Spa OCC043462 Nena Cleaning Service 32 Trina Ave NE, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/30/2026 – Janitorial Service OCC043457 Newera Enterprise LLC 1830 Hannah Pl, Powder Springs, GA 30127 03/30/2026 – Education Consultant OCC043456 Nutrients for Hope 4198 Westchester Crossing NE, Roswell, GA 30075 03/30/2026 – Education Consultant OCC043466 Odenat Psychological LLC 832 Nob Ridge Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 03/31/2026 – Psychologist OCC043480 Ottley Connection LLC 120 Interstate North Pkwy Ste 222, Atlanta, GA 30339 04/01/2026 – Business Office OCC043487 PHD Hair Solutions 4284 Windy Gap Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 04/02/2026 – Hair Replacement OCC043467 Pondscapes Atlanta 1675 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta, GA 30060 03/30/2026 – Landscaping CON001694 Sienna General Contracting LLC 1248 Parkwood Chase NW, Acworth, GA 30102 03/30/2026 – Building Contractor OCC043479 Smoke Shop 75 LLC 50 Ernest Barrett Pkwy Ste 3020, Marietta, GA 30066 04/01/2026 – Tobacco Store OCC043465 South Cobb Collision LLC 1616 Oak St SE, Marietta, GA 30060 03/31/2026 – Auto Body Shop OCC043477 Sunflower Kiss 1879 Shiloh Valley Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144 03/31/2026 – Cosmetics OCC043483 The Loc’d Doula 800 Galleria Pkwy SE Ste 509, Atlanta, GA 30339 03/31/2026 – Education Consultant OCC043482 The Taco Factory 3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta, GA 30064 04/01/2026 – Restaurant OCC043459 US Home Solutions 2203 Lullwater Dr, Woodstock, GA 30062 03/30/2026 – Construction Management OCC043485 WW Ranch LLC 3177 Sharon Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 04/02/2026 – Clothing Retail

We’ve removed some of the administrative fields and descriptions to make the table more easily readable. If you want to see the original PDF the table was derived from, follow this link.