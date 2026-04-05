Cobb County Adds 42 New Business Licenses Across Multiple Sectors

New business activity spans food, healthcare, and home services
For the week ending Friday, April 3, Cobb County recorded 42 new business licenses for unincorporated Cobb during the latest reporting period, with activity spread across a wide mix of industries. Food-related businesses continue to show strong momentum, including multiple restaurants, cottage food operators, and specialty concepts.
Professional services also remain a major driver of new registrations. Management consulting, education consulting, and specialized services like court reporting and employment law are well represented, reflecting continued demand for business and administrative support.
Geographically, Marietta, Atlanta (Cumberland area), Kennesaw, and Powder Springs account for a large share of new filings. The data also highlights steady growth in personal care, healthcare, and home-related services—from chiropractic and medical clinics to cleaning, construction, and landscaping.
Notable patterns
Food and beverage businesses remain one of the most visible categories, with new entries ranging from quick-service concepts to home-based food production. At the same time, service-oriented businesses—particularly consulting and contracting—underscore Cobb’s ongoing role as a hub for small business operations tied to the broader metro economy.
Healthcare and wellness also stand out this cycle, with new medical practices, psychological services, and beauty-related businesses adding to the county’s service mix.
New Business Listings
|License #
|D.B.A / Business Name
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date / SIC Description
|OCC043463
|A3I
|1711 Lucy Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/30/2026 – Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043475
|Atlanta City & Stopping Tours
|350 DeClaire Way, Marietta, GA 30067
|03/31/2026 – Tourist Agency
|OCC043452
|Brown Verdun April
|3390 Northumberland Pl, Roswell, GA 30075
|03/30/2026 – Art Studio/Classes
|OCC043468
|Bryant Management LLC
|1520 Riverbrooke Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/31/2026 – Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043470
|Cutie Pops LLC
|1460 Livingston Dr SW, GA
|03/31/2026 – Cottage Food
|OCC043469
|Cuts of Diamond
|2200 Powder Springs Rd Ste 148, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/31/2026 – Barber Shop
|OCC043484
|Decorating Den Interiors
|4576 Kettering Dr NE, Roswell, GA 30075
|03/31/2026 – Interior Design
|OCC043458
|Dominos Pizza
|4691 S Atlanta Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/30/2026 – Restaurant
|ALC003620
|Even Hotel at Cobb Galleria
|3380 Overton Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/30/2026 – Hotel or Motel
|OCC043473
|G.N.S.
|5455 Pickens Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/31/2026 – Landscaping Contractor
|OCC043478
|Grace at Home
|2300 N St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20037
|04/01/2026 – Physician
|OCC043472
|Granny Southern Kitchen
|2312 Ellis Mountain Dr SW, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/31/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043464
|H D C
|1192 Turnwell Pl NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|03/31/2026 – Business Management Office
|ALT003629
|Holy Transfiguration
|3431 Trickum Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/02/2026 – Charitable Organization
|OCC043488
|Hyox Medical Treatment Center
|2550 Windy Hill Rd Ste 110, Marietta, GA 30067
|04/01/2026 – Medical Clinic
|CON001688
|Johnson Controls Building Solutions
|PO Box 3042, Boca Raton, FL 33431
|04/01/2026 – HVAC Contractor
|OCC043461
|Kelly D’Amico
|3300 Windy Ridge Pkwy Apt 1102, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/30/2026 – Court Reporting
|OCC043471
|Kennesaw Nutrition LLC
|4200 Wade Green Rd Ste 208, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/31/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043486
|Kingdom TCG
|4905 Alabama Rd Ste 130, Roswell, GA 30075
|04/02/2026 – Toy/Game Store
|OCC043490
|Kurth Chiropractic
|115 N Main St #1, Jasper, GA 30143
|04/02/2026 – Chiropractor
|OCC043460
|ListingRisk
|91 Lake Somerset Crest NW, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/30/2026 – Consultant Service
|OCC043453
|LLC Fatima’s Mart
|4611 Chargrey Station, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/30/2026 – Clothing Retail
|OCC043454
|Maple Creek Farm
|3874 Kemp Ridge Rd NW, Acworth, GA 30101
|03/30/2026 – Cottage Food
|OCC043489
|Marie Daum, Systems Administrator
|1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW Ste 1824, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|04/02/2026 – Consultant Service
|OCC043474
|Massaro Employment Law LLC
|275 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/31/2026 – Lawyer
|OCC043481
|Masters Home Renovation
|4942 Pippin Dr, Acworth, GA 30101
|04/01/2026 – Construction Management
|BLR003625
|Natural Body Ivy Walk
|1784 Century Blvd NE Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30345
|04/01/2026 – Health Club/Spa
|OCC043462
|Nena Cleaning Service
|32 Trina Ave NE, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/30/2026 – Janitorial Service
|OCC043457
|Newera Enterprise LLC
|1830 Hannah Pl, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|03/30/2026 – Education Consultant
|OCC043456
|Nutrients for Hope
|4198 Westchester Crossing NE, Roswell, GA 30075
|03/30/2026 – Education Consultant
|OCC043466
|Odenat Psychological LLC
|832 Nob Ridge Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|03/31/2026 – Psychologist
|OCC043480
|Ottley Connection LLC
|120 Interstate North Pkwy Ste 222, Atlanta, GA 30339
|04/01/2026 – Business Office
|OCC043487
|PHD Hair Solutions
|4284 Windy Gap Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA
|04/02/2026 – Hair Replacement
|OCC043467
|Pondscapes Atlanta
|1675 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta, GA 30060
|03/30/2026 – Landscaping
|CON001694
|Sienna General Contracting LLC
|1248 Parkwood Chase NW, Acworth, GA 30102
|03/30/2026 – Building Contractor
|OCC043479
|Smoke Shop 75 LLC
|50 Ernest Barrett Pkwy Ste 3020, Marietta, GA 30066
|04/01/2026 – Tobacco Store
|OCC043465
|South Cobb Collision LLC
|1616 Oak St SE, Marietta, GA 30060
|03/31/2026 – Auto Body Shop
|OCC043477
|Sunflower Kiss
|1879 Shiloh Valley Way, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|03/31/2026 – Cosmetics
|OCC043483
|The Loc’d Doula
|800 Galleria Pkwy SE Ste 509, Atlanta, GA 30339
|03/31/2026 – Education Consultant
|OCC043482
|The Taco Factory
|3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta, GA 30064
|04/01/2026 – Restaurant
|OCC043459
|US Home Solutions
|2203 Lullwater Dr, Woodstock, GA 30062
|03/30/2026 – Construction Management
|OCC043485
|WW Ranch LLC
|3177 Sharon Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|04/02/2026 – Clothing Retail
We’ve removed some of the administrative fields and descriptions to make the table more easily readable. If you want to see the original PDF the table was derived from, follow this link.
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