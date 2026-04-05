Cobb County Adds 42 New Business Licenses Across Multiple Sectors

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Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 5, 2026

New business activity spans food, healthcare, and home services

For the week ending Friday, April 3, Cobb County recorded 42 new business licenses for unincorporated Cobb during the latest reporting period, with activity spread across a wide mix of industries. Food-related businesses continue to show strong momentum, including multiple restaurants, cottage food operators, and specialty concepts.

Professional services also remain a major driver of new registrations. Management consulting, education consulting, and specialized services like court reporting and employment law are well represented, reflecting continued demand for business and administrative support.

Geographically, Marietta, Atlanta (Cumberland area), Kennesaw, and Powder Springs account for a large share of new filings. The data also highlights steady growth in personal care, healthcare, and home-related services—from chiropractic and medical clinics to cleaning, construction, and landscaping.

Notable patterns

Food and beverage businesses remain one of the most visible categories, with new entries ranging from quick-service concepts to home-based food production. At the same time, service-oriented businesses—particularly consulting and contracting—underscore Cobb’s ongoing role as a hub for small business operations tied to the broader metro economy.

Healthcare and wellness also stand out this cycle, with new medical practices, psychological services, and beauty-related businesses adding to the county’s service mix.

New Business Listings

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
OCC043463A3I1711 Lucy Dr, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/30/2026 – Consultant Service – Management
OCC043475Atlanta City & Stopping Tours350 DeClaire Way, Marietta, GA 3006703/31/2026 – Tourist Agency
OCC043452Brown Verdun April3390 Northumberland Pl, Roswell, GA 3007503/30/2026 – Art Studio/Classes
OCC043468Bryant Management LLC1520 Riverbrooke Dr, Atlanta, GA 3033903/31/2026 – Consultant Service – Management
OCC043470Cutie Pops LLC1460 Livingston Dr SW, GA03/31/2026 – Cottage Food
OCC043469Cuts of Diamond2200 Powder Springs Rd Ste 148, Marietta, GA 3006403/31/2026 – Barber Shop
OCC043484Decorating Den Interiors4576 Kettering Dr NE, Roswell, GA 3007503/31/2026 – Interior Design
OCC043458Dominos Pizza4691 S Atlanta Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 3033903/30/2026 – Restaurant
ALC003620Even Hotel at Cobb Galleria3380 Overton Park Dr, Atlanta, GA 3033903/30/2026 – Hotel or Motel
OCC043473G.N.S.5455 Pickens Rd, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/31/2026 – Landscaping Contractor
OCC043478Grace at Home2300 N St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 2003704/01/2026 – Physician
OCC043472Granny Southern Kitchen2312 Ellis Mountain Dr SW, Marietta, GA 3006403/31/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043464H D C1192 Turnwell Pl NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015203/31/2026 – Business Management Office
ALT003629Holy Transfiguration3431 Trickum Rd, Marietta, GA 3006604/02/2026 – Charitable Organization
OCC043488Hyox Medical Treatment Center2550 Windy Hill Rd Ste 110, Marietta, GA 3006704/01/2026 – Medical Clinic
CON001688Johnson Controls Building SolutionsPO Box 3042, Boca Raton, FL 3343104/01/2026 – HVAC Contractor
OCC043461Kelly D’Amico3300 Windy Ridge Pkwy Apt 1102, Atlanta, GA 3033903/30/2026 – Court Reporting
OCC043471Kennesaw Nutrition LLC4200 Wade Green Rd Ste 208, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/31/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043486Kingdom TCG4905 Alabama Rd Ste 130, Roswell, GA 3007504/02/2026 – Toy/Game Store
OCC043490Kurth Chiropractic115 N Main St #1, Jasper, GA 3014304/02/2026 – Chiropractor
OCC043460ListingRisk91 Lake Somerset Crest NW, Marietta, GA 3006403/30/2026 – Consultant Service
OCC043453LLC Fatima’s Mart4611 Chargrey Station, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/30/2026 – Clothing Retail
OCC043454Maple Creek Farm3874 Kemp Ridge Rd NW, Acworth, GA 3010103/30/2026 – Cottage Food
OCC043489Marie Daum, Systems Administrator1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW Ste 1824, Kennesaw, GA 3014404/02/2026 – Consultant Service
OCC043474Massaro Employment Law LLC275 Interstate North Cir SE Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 3033903/31/2026 – Lawyer
OCC043481Masters Home Renovation4942 Pippin Dr, Acworth, GA 3010104/01/2026 – Construction Management
BLR003625Natural Body Ivy Walk1784 Century Blvd NE Suite B, Atlanta, GA 3034504/01/2026 – Health Club/Spa
OCC043462Nena Cleaning Service32 Trina Ave NE, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/30/2026 – Janitorial Service
OCC043457Newera Enterprise LLC1830 Hannah Pl, Powder Springs, GA 3012703/30/2026 – Education Consultant
OCC043456Nutrients for Hope4198 Westchester Crossing NE, Roswell, GA 3007503/30/2026 – Education Consultant
OCC043466Odenat Psychological LLC832 Nob Ridge Rd, Marietta, GA 3006403/31/2026 – Psychologist
OCC043480Ottley Connection LLC120 Interstate North Pkwy Ste 222, Atlanta, GA 3033904/01/2026 – Business Office
OCC043487PHD Hair Solutions4284 Windy Gap Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA04/02/2026 – Hair Replacement
OCC043467Pondscapes Atlanta1675 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta, GA 3006003/30/2026 – Landscaping
CON001694Sienna General Contracting LLC1248 Parkwood Chase NW, Acworth, GA 3010203/30/2026 – Building Contractor
OCC043479Smoke Shop 75 LLC50 Ernest Barrett Pkwy Ste 3020, Marietta, GA 3006604/01/2026 – Tobacco Store
OCC043465South Cobb Collision LLC1616 Oak St SE, Marietta, GA 3006003/31/2026 – Auto Body Shop
OCC043477Sunflower Kiss1879 Shiloh Valley Way, Kennesaw, GA 3014403/31/2026 – Cosmetics
OCC043483The Loc’d Doula800 Galleria Pkwy SE Ste 509, Atlanta, GA 3033903/31/2026 – Education Consultant
OCC043482The Taco Factory3894 Due West Rd Ste 280, Marietta, GA 3006404/01/2026 – Restaurant
OCC043459US Home Solutions2203 Lullwater Dr, Woodstock, GA 3006203/30/2026 – Construction Management
OCC043485WW Ranch LLC3177 Sharon Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012704/02/2026 – Clothing Retail

We’ve removed some of the administrative fields and descriptions to make the table more easily readable. If you want to see the original PDF the table was derived from, follow this link.

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