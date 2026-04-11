District 44 Candidate Danielle Bell Puts Healthcare at Center of Race

[The Cobb County Courier invites candidates to submit articles explaining what their vision is for the office they seek, and why voters should elect them. To check out our requirements for submissions, please visit this link]

My name is Danielle, and I’m running to be your next State Representative for District 44. I am taking on this challenge because I have seen first-hand what happens when our healthcare system fails. This is unacceptable, and I have a plan to fix it.

When my younger brother Jesse was diagnosed with a terminal illness at the age of 23, I was already working in the healthcare system. An outsider might think this job helped my family navigate our circumstances. The reality was far from it. My position in healthcare only allowed me to better see the terrible breakdowns in communication and profit-first structures that defined the last years of my brother’s life.

Although Jesse was projected to live seven to 10 years, he survived only two and a half, passing away two days after a round of chemotherapy due to toxicity.

Losing him stoked the fire that initially led me to work in healthcare: serving others. But I quickly realized that prioritizing patients over profits is unsustainable in our healthcare system. When the company I believed was my calling shut down due to lack of funding, I turned to my faith for answers.

I prayed about what to do next. How can I use what I’ve learned, my expertise in helping families navigate the healthcare system? How can I prevent other families from suffering the same devastating loss mine had? No one should lose a loved one because they can’t navigate a system that’s supposed to help them. I wanted to do something about it.

Not long after, I received a call from someone asking if I would consider running for the Georgia State House of Representatives. I remember thinking: you don’t pray for purpose and then hesitate when a door opens.

So I ran.

I ran to fix our healthcare system. I ran to fight the affordability crisis. I ran to ensure my daughters have opportunities for their future. I ran to unseat an incumbent who hasn’t shown up for our district in three decades. I ran for my sweet, beloved brother, Jesse.

In my first campaign, we knocked 10,000 doors, hosted multiple community events, and our efforts paid off: we increased voter turnout for my seat by 36%. We’ve seen how much people want local leadership to show up for them. I’m running again to finish what we started.

All I need now is the support of people like you. We have the ability to create positive change and hold our leaders accountable, but only if people come together.

You can learn more about me, and how you can contribute to this effort, at danielleforgeorgia.com. Early donations and volunteer hours will set my campaign up for long-term success. You can help me reach my goals for connecting with people here locally.

I would also love to hear your concerns for our community. You can contact me at danielle@danielleforgeorgia.com. I’d love to earn your vote, but more importantly, I appreciate the opportunity to serve you and our shared community.