Candidates, tell our readers why they should vote for you, but with two conditions

The Cobb County Courier welcomes statements from candidates for local Cobb County offices, statewide offices, or for congressional seats. This includes candidates at all levels who are running for office to represent all or part of Cobb County (city, county, state, and federal).

We’ll run them verbatim (making minor grammatical corrections if necessary), with an intro something like this: “This announcement was submitted by (name), candidate for (office).

There are only two conditions (and a few preferences on our part).

The first condition is to focus on your own goals and accomplishments, rather than the shortcomings you see in your opponent. In other words, we won’t run attack ads posing as candidate mission statements.

The second is that no bigotry of any sort be contained in the press release, either explicitly or in dog-whistle form.

We prefer that the statements be a minimum of 300 words (as Google prefers for ranking search results). But the article can be as long as you like.

We’d also love for you to advertise your campaign with us, but that is not a condition for running your stat. We’ll run your statement whether you advertise with us or not.

Submit the articles to larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com