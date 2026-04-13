Cobb police investigate officer-involved shooting after driver rams vehicles, flees scene

Authorities in Cobb County are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday after a driver allegedly struck emergency vehicles and drove toward an officer before fleeing the scene, police said.

According to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. April 12, 2026, at the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Brookview Road. Officers responded to a report of a driver asleep at the wheel of a black Mercedes SUV.

When officers arrived, they found the driver still inside the vehicle and attempted to wake him. Police positioned a patrol car in front of the SUV, while a fire apparatus was already stopped behind it.

“Officers attempted to wake the driver. The driver was not compliant with the officers’ commands,” the department said in the release.

During the encounter, the driver struck both the patrol vehicle and the fire apparatus, then drove toward an officer, prompting the officer to fire a weapon.

“The officer discharged his firearm, striking the vehicle. At this time, it is unknown whether the driver was struck by gunfire,” according to police.

The driver fled southbound on Terrell Mill Road, and officers briefly pursued before losing sight of the vehicle. Authorities said the driver’s identity remains unknown.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident. No additional details have been released.