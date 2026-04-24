Cobb school board approves extending state teacher bonus to all district employees

By Rebecca Gaunt

The Cobb County school board unanimously approved using $7.6 million from the district’s fund balance to extend Gov. Brian Kemp’s teacher bonus to all non-temporary employees.

According to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, the money from the state bonus didn’t include all positions. As allotted by the state, it would provide a bonus for principals, but not assistant principals. Bus drivers are eligible, but mechanics are not. Additionally, it would affect some teachers based on how their position is funded.

“Ms. Smith in room 107 receives the bonus. She is funded through our general fund. Miss Jones in room 108, in the same school, in the same hall, does not receive the bonus because they’re funded through Title 1, for example,” Ragsdale said.

While some districts have already passed the bonus through to their employees, Ragsdale said that to extend it to all employees using additional district funds required it to be an agenda item for board approval.

“That’s just not right. It doesn’t make sense,” Ragsdale said of the limits on the state funds.

Temporary employees, such as substitutes are not eligible.

The bonuses will cost $30.3 million, with $22.7 million from the state.

Employees who are paid bi-weekly will receive it as a separate check on April 30. Monthly employees will receive it April 30 as part of their paycheck.

Board member Becky Sayler asked if it was possible to distribute the money in a manner that would lessen the impact of how heavily bonuses are taxed, but was told that would be very difficult.

The state also allowed the option of decreasing the bonuses per individual in order to spread the state money to all employees, but Ragsdale said he wasn’t willing to consider that.

“That’s on me. I said absolutely not,” he told the board.