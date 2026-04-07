Cobb Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged domestic violence suspect

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy, under normal circumstances, of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law and under normal circumstances we do not print mugshots. But in this case the authorities are searching for an allegedly violent individual, and in the interests of public safety we are making an exception to our policy]
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office distributed the following public information release:
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 26-year-old Jessie Santiago after he fled from deputies earlier today.
Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies recognized him from an active domestic violence warrant while near Kennesaw State University. Deputies were not serving the warrant at the time but attempted to take the suspect into custody after identifying him.
When deputies approached the suspect, he fled the area on foot. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is working in collaboration with the Kennesaw State University Police Department and the Cobb County Police Department as the search continues.
Residents are urged to remain alert and use caution as law enforcement patrol the area. Please stay aware of your surroundings and avoid approaching the individual.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts may contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 499-4600 or submit a tip through the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
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