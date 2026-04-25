GDOT Releases Weekly I-285 and I-20 Lane Closure Schedule for the West Interchange Project in Cobb & Fulton

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, April 27, and continues through Saturday, May 2:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound Cascade Road to Bolton Road Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Cascade Road to Bolton Road Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, April 27 Thursday, April 30 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Eastbound SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to the I-285 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, April 27 Thursday, April 30 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Monday, April 27 Saturday, May 2 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly I-285 Northbound to I-20 Westbound Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-285 northbound will continue to US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy (Exit 12), turn left, turn on I-285 southbound, and then merge onto I-20 westbound (Exit 10B) Wednesday, April 29 Saturday, May 2 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly

NOTE: The listed detours will be scheduled so they will not conflict with one another. Closures and detours will be coordinated to ensure proper maintenance of traffic. No more than one ramp in the I-285/I-20 West Interchange will be closed at a time.

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.