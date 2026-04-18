Marietta SoccerFest ’26 to bring FIFA World Cup 26 watch parties, youth events to city June 12-14

The City of Marietta will host Marietta SoccerFest ’26 from June 12-14, 2026, with FIFA World Cup 26 public watch parties in downtown Marietta and a youth soccer event at Franklin Gateway Sports Complex.

The three-day community celebration will begin Friday, June 12, with an evening Watch Party on the Square for the USA FIFA World Cup 26 match. The event will continue Saturday, June 13, with additional tournament match viewings and family-friendly soccer activities on the Historic Marietta Square.

City organizers said attendees will be able to watch matches on large screens, bring chairs, gather with friends and visit businesses on the Square for dining and shopping.

The weekend will conclude Sunday, June 14, with Marietta SoccerFest ’26: Kids’ Gateway to the Goal at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex. The youth-focused event is scheduled to include interactive soccer activities, food trucks and soccer-themed programming for children of all ages.

Marietta SoccerFest ’26 schedule