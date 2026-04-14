Pebblebrook High School Zone Home Sales for February 2026

These prices for February 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in February 2026 : $635,000 for 1174 CELEBRATION WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in February 2026 : $150,000 for 378 HILLTOP CIR SW (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1174 CELEBRATION WAY 2/2/2026 $635,000.00 3255 221 LYTHAM DR 2/2/2026 $414,900.00 1632 5535 BEAVER DR 2/4/2026 $363,000.00 1383 817 REVENA DR 2/5/2026 $300,000.00 1234 5705 GLANDOR DR 2/6/2026 $342,000.00 1910 5931 SHARP DR 2/9/2026 $470,000.00 3228 20 HIDDEN CT 2/9/2026 $245,000.00 1300 6630 STARLING PL 2/9/2026 $337,691.00 1612 6068 KNICKERBOCKER ST 2/10/2026 $414,975.00 2205 6417 MOUNTAIN HOME WAY 2/11/2026 $300,000.00 1500 1470 RIVERLINE CT 2/12/2026 $327,500.00 1583 5675 COOPERS GLEN CT 2/13/2026 $494,500.00 3172 7224 CRESTSIDE DR 2/13/2026 $165,000.00 1280 5727 SCHELTON PL 2/13/2026 $391,990.00 1610 5547 BURGESS DR 2/13/2026 $390,000.00 1440 5746 VININGS RETREAT WAY 2/17/2026 $590,000.00 3085 6395 CENTURY PARK PL 2/19/2026 $524,999.00 2915 1174 PARK CENTER CIR 2/19/2026 $377,046.00 1830 7187 WALTON RESERVE LN 2/19/2026 $350,000.00 2146 942 ASHTON PARK DR 2/20/2026 $366,400.00 1659 1426 THUNDERWOOD LN 2/20/2026 $280,000.00 1423 6714 ARMONIA DR 2/20/2026 $379,035.00 1576 6927 GALLANT CIR UNIT 11 2/23/2026 $215,000.00 1212 5696 GLANDOR DR 2/24/2026 $424,000.00 2732 713 METEOR DR 2/24/2026 $437,890.00 2198 5731 VININGS RETREAT WAY 2/25/2026 $430,000.00 2086 6321 MOUNTAIN HOME WAY SE 2/25/2026 $290,000.00 1496 6706 ARMONIA DR 2/26/2026 $394,255.00 1576 6710 ARMONIA DR 2/26/2026 $391,680.00 1576 6718 ARMONIA DR 2/26/2026 $384,080.00 1576 1507 JUSTINE WAY 2/27/2026 $505,000.00 2357 365 WATERBLUFF DR SW 2/27/2026 $480,000.00 2370 378 HILLTOP CIR SW 2/27/2026 $150,000.00 960 6722 ARMONIA DR 2/27/2026 $399,555.00 1576 5511 VININGS LAKE LN 2/27/2026 $525,000.00 2585

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.