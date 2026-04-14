Pebblebrook High School Zone Home Sales for February 2026

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Front exterior view of 1174 Celebration Way, the highest-priced home sold in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone in February 2026 for $635,000

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 14, 2026

These prices for February 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in February 2026 :  $635,000 for 1174 CELEBRATION WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in February 2026 : $150,000 for 378 HILLTOP CIR SW (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1174 CELEBRATION WAY2/2/2026$635,000.003255
221 LYTHAM DR2/2/2026$414,900.001632
5535 BEAVER DR2/4/2026$363,000.001383
817 REVENA DR2/5/2026$300,000.001234
5705 GLANDOR DR2/6/2026$342,000.001910
5931 SHARP DR2/9/2026$470,000.003228
20 HIDDEN CT2/9/2026$245,000.001300
6630 STARLING PL2/9/2026$337,691.001612
6068 KNICKERBOCKER ST2/10/2026$414,975.002205
6417 MOUNTAIN HOME WAY2/11/2026$300,000.001500
1470 RIVERLINE CT2/12/2026$327,500.001583
5675 COOPERS GLEN CT2/13/2026$494,500.003172
7224 CRESTSIDE DR2/13/2026$165,000.001280
5727 SCHELTON PL2/13/2026$391,990.001610
5547 BURGESS DR2/13/2026$390,000.001440
5746 VININGS RETREAT WAY2/17/2026$590,000.003085
6395 CENTURY PARK PL2/19/2026$524,999.002915
1174 PARK CENTER CIR2/19/2026$377,046.001830
7187 WALTON RESERVE LN2/19/2026$350,000.002146
942 ASHTON PARK DR2/20/2026$366,400.001659
1426 THUNDERWOOD LN2/20/2026$280,000.001423
6714 ARMONIA DR2/20/2026$379,035.001576
6927 GALLANT CIR UNIT 112/23/2026$215,000.001212
5696 GLANDOR DR2/24/2026$424,000.002732
713 METEOR DR2/24/2026$437,890.002198
5731 VININGS RETREAT WAY2/25/2026$430,000.002086
6321 MOUNTAIN HOME WAY SE2/25/2026$290,000.001496
6706 ARMONIA DR2/26/2026$394,255.001576
6710 ARMONIA DR2/26/2026$391,680.001576
6718 ARMONIA DR2/26/2026$384,080.001576
1507 JUSTINE WAY2/27/2026$505,000.002357
365 WATERBLUFF DR SW2/27/2026$480,000.002370
378 HILLTOP CIR SW2/27/2026$150,000.00960
6722 ARMONIA DR2/27/2026$399,555.001576
5511 VININGS LAKE LN2/27/2026$525,000.002585

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

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