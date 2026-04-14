Pebblebrook High School Zone Home Sales for February 2026

These prices for February 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in February 2026 : $635,000 for 1174 CELEBRATION WAY (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in February 2026 : $150,000 for 378 HILLTOP CIR SW (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|1174 CELEBRATION WAY
|2/2/2026
|$635,000.00
|3255
|221 LYTHAM DR
|2/2/2026
|$414,900.00
|1632
|5535 BEAVER DR
|2/4/2026
|$363,000.00
|1383
|817 REVENA DR
|2/5/2026
|$300,000.00
|1234
|5705 GLANDOR DR
|2/6/2026
|$342,000.00
|1910
|5931 SHARP DR
|2/9/2026
|$470,000.00
|3228
|20 HIDDEN CT
|2/9/2026
|$245,000.00
|1300
|6630 STARLING PL
|2/9/2026
|$337,691.00
|1612
|6068 KNICKERBOCKER ST
|2/10/2026
|$414,975.00
|2205
|6417 MOUNTAIN HOME WAY
|2/11/2026
|$300,000.00
|1500
|1470 RIVERLINE CT
|2/12/2026
|$327,500.00
|1583
|5675 COOPERS GLEN CT
|2/13/2026
|$494,500.00
|3172
|7224 CRESTSIDE DR
|2/13/2026
|$165,000.00
|1280
|5727 SCHELTON PL
|2/13/2026
|$391,990.00
|1610
|5547 BURGESS DR
|2/13/2026
|$390,000.00
|1440
|5746 VININGS RETREAT WAY
|2/17/2026
|$590,000.00
|3085
|6395 CENTURY PARK PL
|2/19/2026
|$524,999.00
|2915
|1174 PARK CENTER CIR
|2/19/2026
|$377,046.00
|1830
|7187 WALTON RESERVE LN
|2/19/2026
|$350,000.00
|2146
|942 ASHTON PARK DR
|2/20/2026
|$366,400.00
|1659
|1426 THUNDERWOOD LN
|2/20/2026
|$280,000.00
|1423
|6714 ARMONIA DR
|2/20/2026
|$379,035.00
|1576
|6927 GALLANT CIR UNIT 11
|2/23/2026
|$215,000.00
|1212
|5696 GLANDOR DR
|2/24/2026
|$424,000.00
|2732
|713 METEOR DR
|2/24/2026
|$437,890.00
|2198
|5731 VININGS RETREAT WAY
|2/25/2026
|$430,000.00
|2086
|6321 MOUNTAIN HOME WAY SE
|2/25/2026
|$290,000.00
|1496
|6706 ARMONIA DR
|2/26/2026
|$394,255.00
|1576
|6710 ARMONIA DR
|2/26/2026
|$391,680.00
|1576
|6718 ARMONIA DR
|2/26/2026
|$384,080.00
|1576
|1507 JUSTINE WAY
|2/27/2026
|$505,000.00
|2357
|365 WATERBLUFF DR SW
|2/27/2026
|$480,000.00
|2370
|378 HILLTOP CIR SW
|2/27/2026
|$150,000.00
|960
|6722 ARMONIA DR
|2/27/2026
|$399,555.00
|1576
|5511 VININGS LAKE LN
|2/27/2026
|$525,000.00
|2585
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
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