Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday April 17 to Sunday, April 19

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Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans Memorial

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 16, 2026

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, April 17, 2026 to Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Friday, April 17, 2026

The Annual Cobb Master Gardener Plant sale & Expo

The Annual Cobb Master Gardener Plant sale & Expo will be held this year on April 17th and 18th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Jim Miller Park’s covered arena.

Shop plants grown by Cobb Master Gardeners, explore the kids corner, browse the yard sale, and discover unique gifts from 79 specialty vendors (plants, herbs, honey, sauces, crafts, pottery, bird accessories, yard art & more!) Proceeds support gardening education, scholarships, and local demonstration and community gardens.

The Beauty Project: Through the Looking Glass


The KSU Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and Smith-Gilbert Gardens present The Beauty Project, an immersive, site-specific production inspired by Wonderland. Created with input from Marietta Center for Advanced Academics students, the show explores themes of beauty in nature and community. Designed for ages 10–14 (all ages welcome), audiences follow winding paths to encounter whimsical characters—including queens, Alices, and even the Jabberwock

Time: 10:30AM – 12:00PM

Address: Smith-Gilbert Gardens 2382 Pine Mountain Road
Kennesaw, GA 30152

Cost: included with Garden Admission. Members free. Performances on April 25 include activities for Art Hatch, a spring celebration of the arts occurring from 10am – 2pm. A separate Art Hatch ticket is not needed. 

Get tickets at https://ticketscandy.com/e/the-beauty-project-through-the-looking-glass-13444

Banks and Shane at The Strand Theatre


Time: 8–10 p.m.
Banks and Shane is a high-energy party band known for getting crowds on their feet with classic favorites and nostalgic ballads. With a global following of devoted “Banks & Shaners,” the group has performed alongside major acts and brings a Spring Break–style atmosphere to every show.
Address: 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060
Link to purchase tickets here
Cost: Varies by seating

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Marietta Farmers Market
Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
A weekly open-air market with fresh produce, baked goods, and artisan items from local vendors—great for early risers and families.
Address: Mill Street & Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060
Link: https://www.mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com/
Cost: Free

Kennesaw Big Shanty Festival
Time: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
One of Cobb County’s largest festivals, featuring crafts, food vendors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages.
Address: Downtown Kennesaw, 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Link: https://travelcobb.org/event/big-shanty-festival/
Cost: Free

Smyrna Cemetery Cleaning Workshop

Spend a morning outdoors learning local history and how to clean cemetery stones.
Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM  
Address: Smyrna Memorial Cemetery
Memorial Place
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
Link: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/27145/953

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Big Shanty Festival (Day 2)
Time: 12–5 p.m.
The second day of the annual festival continues with artisan booths, performances, and food vendors.
Address: Downtown Kennesaw, 2829 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Link: https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov
Cost: Free

The Cobb County Courier frequently highlights local events in Cobb County, so visit our website often to see the latest.

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