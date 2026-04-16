Cobb County approves $1.25 million in contracts for South Cobb Health Facility in Mableton

At Tuesday morning’s meeting Cobb County commissioners approved more than $1.24 million in contracts tied to the development and design of a new South Cobb Health Facility on Riverside Parkway in Mableton, a multipurpose campus officials say will expand access to public health, primary care, behavioral health and community support services.

Commissioners approved a contract with BDR Partners LLC for program management services in an amount not to exceed $439,700 and a separate contract with CDH Partners Inc. for professional design services in an initial phase not to exceed $807,180 for the project at 490 Riverside Parkway.

To read the supporting documents from the agenda packet, please follow this link.

The facility will be built on 5.21 acres of county-owned land.

County documents describe it as four integrated but independently functioning facilities under one roof, designed to serve as a centralized hub for public health, primary care, behavioral health and community support services.

District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, whose district includes the site of the facility, said after the approvals, “I just wanted to say thank you for your work on this. And I know that we had to scale back the design just a little because of budgetary constraints, so I’m looking forward to that new plan.”

“And we will get it done,” she said.

Funding to come first from ARPA dollars

County records in the agenda packet for the BOC meeting state that funding for the South Cobb Public Health Facility project is available from two sources: $9,750,890 in Fund 279 from previously appropriated American Rescue Plan Act money and $4,250,000 in Fund 348 from the 2022 SPLOST fund. The documents state the funding sources would have no impact on the county’s adopted fiscal 2026 budget.

County documents about the project state that under generally accepted accounting principles and Governmental Accounting Standards Board guidance, spending will be directed first to the most restrictive source. Because the ARPA funding must be spent during 2026, county documents say project expenses will be charged to Fund 279 until those dollars are exhausted or the grant period closes. Remaining expenses would then be directed to Fund 348.

For the BDR Partners contract, the county proposes shifting $439,700 in ARPA funding from preliminary estimates to professional services. For the CDH Partners contract, the county proposes shifting $807,180 in ARPA funding from preliminary estimates to professional services.