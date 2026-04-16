Clay Fuller sworn in to Congress

By Mark Woolsey

It’s official: Clayton “Clay” Fuller is now a member of the 119th U.S Congress after winning a runoff election earlier this month.

The former northwest Georgia prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Republican Fuller was surrounded by other members of the Georgia House contingent as he took the oath of office.

Fuller told his now-constituents that “ you have sent a warrior to Congress and I can’t wait to fight for you each and every day. To my Democratic colleagues, I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”

Democratic South Georgia congressman Sanford Bishop, the dean of the Georgia delegation, praised Fuller’s background and said “I know you will be a champion of rural Georgia, a passion that we can share in common.”

Austin Scott, Sanford’s GOP counterpart, took note of Fuller’s military and legal accomplishments.

Fuller, the former District Attorney in the four-county Lookout Mountain Judicial District, beat Democratic hopeful Shawn Harris by 12 percentage points in the April 7 runoff.

Fuller will serve the remainder of former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unexpired term until the beginning of 2027.

The upcoming November election will determine who will represent the district in the next two-year full term kicking off in in in 2027 and running until 2029.

Greene resigned in January after a bitter and public falling-out with President Trump.

The campaign drew considerable interest, especially in parts of west and Northwest Cobb located within the 14th;