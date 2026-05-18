Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, May 18, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, May 18, 2026, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that will be possible across western Georgia this afternoon. The main hazards will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:00 am, 63 °F L: 61 ° H: 64 ° Feels like 63 °F ° clear sky Humidity: 93 % Pressure: 1023 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 0% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:34 am Sunset: 8:34 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”