Georgia gas prices ease slightly ahead of Memorial Day travel

According to AAA’s weekly report, Georgia drivers are seeing modest relief at the pump as Memorial Day weekend approaches, but gas prices remain high heading into the summer travel season.

The statewide average for regular gasoline is $4.00 per gallon, down 5 cents from a week ago but still 35 cents higher than last month and $1.08 higher than this time last year, according to AAA. The current average is 49 cents below Georgia’s record high of $4.49, set in June 2022.

A standard 15-gallon fill-up now costs about $60 in Georgia.

“To help ease the strain, especially during busy travel times, drivers can take simple steps to save money,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Planning your route ahead of time, comparing gas prices, and driving more efficiently can help stretch your budget. These small changes can add up and help Georgians feel more prepared and confident heading into Memorial Day and summer road trips.”

Georgia’s gas tax suspension extension is offering some relief as fuel costs remain elevated. The most expensive metro markets in the state are Macon at $4.05, Atlanta at $4.03 and Savannah at $4.01. The least expensive metro markets are Brunswick at $3.83, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.87 and Rome at $3.92.

What is Cobb County’s average cost?

Cobb County‘s average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.00, the same as the statewide average.

What are the national trends?

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline is $4.51 per gallon, down 1 cent from last week. AAA said crude oil prices above $100 per barrel continue to keep pump prices high. The national average remains below the record high of $5.01 set June 14, 2022.

AAA said drivers are likely to face the highest Memorial Day gas prices in four years as road travel increases. The national average cost for electricity at public EV charging stations remained unchanged at 41 cents per kilowatt hour.

Area Current average Week ago Month ago One year ago Record high National $4.51 $4.52 $4.07 $3.18 $5.01 on June 14, 2022 Georgia $4.00 $4.05 $3.65 $2.92 $4.49 on June 15, 2022

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA: