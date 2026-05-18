How much do you know about Six Flags Over Georgia? take the quiz and find out

By Larry Felton Johnson

Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton is not only a major entertainment destination in Cobb County, it’s also a major employer, and has provided summer jobs for teens since its opening.

But how much do you know about its history? Links to the answers are included at the bottom of the quiz, but all but one of the answers came from the same article.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus a link to these quizzes.

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Have fun!

1. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the parent company of Six Flags Over Georgia, recently chose an NFL player as its brand ambassador. Who was that player? Patrick Mahomes Travis Kelce Justin Jefferson Derrick Henry 2. Who was the Cobb County Board of Commissioners chair who lobbied Six Flags to locate its park in Cobb County? Bill Byrne Sam Olens Tim Lee Ernest Barrett 3. Six Flags Over Georgia was modeled after a previous amusement park. What was that park? Six Flags Over Texas Disneyland Coney Island Wally World 4. Six Flags Over Georgia was founded by an amusement park entrepreneur who had opened a previous similar park in Texas. What was his name? Angus Wynne Ed Wynne Angus Beefe Walt Disney 5. What year did Six Flags Over Georgia open? 1957 1967 1977 1987 Loading... Loading...



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