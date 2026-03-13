NFL star Travis Kelce chosen as brand ambassador for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the company that owns Six Flags Over Georgia, said in a press release Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with NFL star Travis Kelce, who will serve as a brand ambassador for the amusement park operator in 2026.

The company said Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will support marketing efforts across its portfolio of parks in North America. His work will include digital content for social media, and Six Flags will be able to use his name, image and likeness in approved broadcast, streaming and in-park marketing channels.

“Travis Kelce has been a lifelong fan of Six Flags, having grown up going to some of our most iconic parks with family and friends, so he is a natural ambassador to represent the Six Flags brand across North America,” President and Chief Executive Officer John Reilly said in a statement.

Kelce said Six Flags parks were a major part of his childhood and said he was eager to work with the company as it expands rides, attractions and guest engagement.

“I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to unforgettable experiences,” Kelce said.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.