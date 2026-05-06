Flood watch in effect for much of Georgia beginning Wednesday PM

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A color drawing of a house, car, and tree partially submerged in a flood

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 6, 2026

A Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for much of north and central Georgia, where excessive rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying, flood-prone, poor drainage and urban areas.

The National Weather Service issued this flood watch for north and central Georgia for Wednesday, May 6.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined,  follow this link.

What is in the statement?

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING…

  • WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
  • WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest,
    and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
    Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Monroe. In north central Georgia,
    Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin,
    Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton,
    North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
    northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and White. In northwest
    Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon,
    Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west
    central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike,
    Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.
  • WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
  • IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
    creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
    Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
    • Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected to move across portions
      of north and central Georgia from Wednesday afternoon through
      Thursday morning as a slow moving frontal boundary pushes across
      the area. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.5-2.5″ are likely,
      with locally higher amounts of 4″ or more possible. Convective
      rainfall (showers and thunderstorms) may repeatedly train over
      areas, and have locally high enough rainfall rates to induce
      flash flooding in poor drainage and urban areas, as well as
      creeks and streams prone to flash flooding. Main-stem river
      flooding is not anticipated given the ongoing drought and low
      base state that these rivers are starting from.
    • http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Counties included in the alert

  • Banks
  • Barrow
  • Bartow
  • Butts
  • Carroll
  • Catoosa
  • Chattooga
  • Cherokee
  • Clayton
  • Cobb
  • Coweta
  • Dade
  • Dawson
  • DeKalb
  • Douglas
  • Fannin
  • Fayette
  • Floyd
  • Forsyth
  • Gilmer
  • Gordon
  • Gwinnett
  • Hall
  • Haralson
  • Harris
  • Heard
  • Henry
  • Jackson
  • Jasper
  • Lamar
  • Lumpkin
  • Meriwether
  • Monroe
  • Murray
  • Newton
  • North Fulton
  • Paulding
  • Pickens
  • Pike
  • Polk
  • Rockdale
  • South Fulton
  • Spalding
  • Talbot
  • Towns
  • Troup
  • Union
  • Upson
  • Walker
  • Walton
  • White
  • Whitfield

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