Marietta man arrested for rape, sex trafficking

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in Marietta where an 18-year-old female reported she was the victim of a rape. The 911 call came in just before 2:00 a.m. The 18-year-old reported the rape had occurred in a bathroom of a hotel located at 2164 Kingston Court.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the suspect had also allegedly been sexually exploiting a 16-year-old female over an extended period of time. Based on the evidence collected and the age of the victim, the investigation expanded to include human trafficking.

The suspect, a 38-year-old Marietta man, was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. He is facing the following charges:

Rape (F)

Aggravated Sodomy (F)

Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude (F)

While the suspect is in custody, the investigation remains active and there may be additional suspects as well as victims. The Marietta Police Department gave thanks to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit for its assistance with the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact MPD Detective Darley at 770-794-5380.

About the GBI’s HEAT Unit

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit investigates cases involving human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation of children, and other forms of exploitation across Georgia. The unit works with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy organizations, to identify traffickers, recover victims, and support prosecutions.

The HEAT Unit is part of the GBI’s specialized investigative operations and focuses on crimes involving both sex trafficking and labor trafficking. Investigators often participate in multi-agency operations targeting online exploitation, organized trafficking networks, and crimes involving minors. The unit also assists with training law enforcement officers and educating the public about the warning signs and realities of human trafficking.

According to the GBI, the unit’s work includes victim-centered investigations designed to prioritize the safety and recovery of trafficking survivors while pursuing criminal cases against traffickers and exploiters. Georgia has been a major focus of anti-trafficking enforcement efforts because of its large transportation network, major metropolitan areas, and interstate connections.