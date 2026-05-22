Redirecting income taxes can benefit the Smyrna Police Department

Submitted by the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation:

Smyrna taxpayers can now send some of their tax dollars to support the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation via the LESS Crime Act tax credit program.

The initiative allows Georgia taxpayers to redirect a portion of their state income taxes to support the foundation. The proceeds are earmarked for the Smyrna Police Department.

Under the program, eligible taxpayers can apply for pre-approval through the Georgia Department of Revenue. Once approved, contributors have 60 days to make their donation. They can then claim a dollar-for-dollar credit on their Georgia income taxes when they file.

“Being approved for the LESS Crime Tax Credit gives Smyrna taxpayers a direct, dollar-for-dollar way to invest in public safety,” said Denise Czarnik, executive director of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation. “It’s a straightforward way to keep more control over where your tax dollars go, supporting resources beyond the city budget, from training and equipment to mental health support and community safety initiatives.”

The tax credit is intended to provide resources beyond the city budget, including law-enforcement training, equipment, mental health support and community safety initiatives.

Contribution limits vary by filer type. Individuals may contribute up to $5,000 per year, while married couples filing jointly may contribute up to $10,000. Pass-through businesses, including LLCs, S corporations and partnerships, may contribute up to $10,000 annually. C-corporations may contribute up to 75% of their Georgia tax liability.

The LESS Crime tax credit supports the Smyrna Police Department, and the program is subject to a statewide cap and can fill quickly. Those who want to support other Smyrna first responder agencies should use the foundation’s standard donation portal and indicate their preferred department.

Questions about the program can be directed to Smyrna Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Denise Czarnik at denise@smyrnapsf.org. For more information, please visit SmyrnaPSF.org.