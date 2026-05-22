Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, May 22, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, May 22, 2026, with a high near 82 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous thunderstorms that are expected today with the highest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could become strong to severe bringing the risk for strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Additionally, locally heavy rainfall can be expected, which could lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:27 am, 72 °F L: 70 ° H: 74 ° Feels like 73 °F ° scattered clouds Humidity: 87 % Pressure: 1017 mb 7 mph SE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 40% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:32 am Sunset: 8:37 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 a.m and 3 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then showers likely. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Memorial Day

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m, then showers likely. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-04-01 84 61 72.5 13 0 2026-04-02 83 61 72 12.3 0 2026-04-03 83 62 72.5 12.6 0 2026-04-04 85 65 75 14.8 0 2026-04-05 71 56 63.5 3.1 0.13 2026-04-06 67 50 58.5 -2.2 0 2026-04-07 78 54 66 5.1 0 2026-04-08 70 53 61.5 0.3 0 2026-04-09 72 47 59.5 -1.9 0 2026-04-10 78 51 64.5 2.8 0 2026-04-11 85 54 69.5 7.6 0 2026-04-12 86 56 71 8.8 0 2026-04-13 83 60 71.5 9 0 2026-04-14 86 60 73 10.3 0 2026-04-15 85 60 72.5 9.5 0 2026-04-16 85 63 74 10.8 0 2026-04-17 90 64 77 13.5 0 2026-04-18 84 64 74 10.2 0 2026-04-19 69 49 59 -5 0 2026-04-20 77 44 60.5 -3.8 0 2026-04-21 79 53 66 1.4 0 2026-04-22 83 60 71.5 6.7 0 2026-04-23 83 58 70.5 5.4 0 2026-04-24 84 61 72.5 7.1 0 2026-04-25 75 64 69.5 3.9 0.02 2026-04-26 84 62 73 7.1 T 2026-04-27 76 62 69 2.8 0 2026-04-28 67 58 62.5 -3.9 0.52 2026-04-29 83 63 73 6.3 1.08 2026-04-30 75 60 67.5 0.5 0.33

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”