Voter guide: Democratic candidates for Georgia Secretary of State

by Maya Homan, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

May 5, 2026

The race to become Georgia’s next top election official is well underway, with nine candidates vying for the role of secretary of state.

On the Republican side, five candidates are competing in a race dominated by debunked concerns about widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election and a push to implement hand-marked paper ballots. The four Democratic contenders have focused on ensuring that elections are both transparent and accessible to voters.

The secretary of state, who serves for a four-year term, is responsible for overseeing elections across the state, granting business licenses for a variety of professions and regulating Georgia’s securities market. The role soared to new prominence after the 2020 presidential election, when Georgia’s current secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, resisted pressure from President Donald Trump to overturn Georgia’s election results in his favor. Raffensperger is currently running for governor, leaving the seat open.

Early voting for the state primary election is already underway. Election day is set for May 19, and the winners of the primaries will go on to face each other in the November general election.

Here’s a look at the candidates in the Democratic primary race, listed in alphabetical order:

Cam Ashling

Age: 45

Occupation: Business owner/farmer

Education: DePaul University, class of 2013

Previous political experience/campaign: First-time candidate. Campaign manager for state Rep. Marvin Lim (Georgia), 2020 presidential election – worked on Joe Biden campaign efforts in Georgia, AAPI Constituency Director for Jon Ossoff (2020–2021 U.S. Senate campaign), AAPI Constituency Director for Raphael Warnock (Georgia U.S. Senate campaign), chair for Georgia Advancing Progress PAC

Campaign website: camlovesga.com

Why are you running, and why are you the right person for the role of secretary of state?

If Democrats want to win in November, we cannot afford to nominate someone who only speaks to one or two pillars of this office — or one segment of voters. That’s how Republicans keep winning.

I am the only candidate who can win statewide.

While others bring pieces of this job, I bring the full system:

* A decade as a grassroots election protection leader

* A small business owner growing Georgia’s economy

* A licensed financial professional and former securities broker

* A livestock farmer who connects with rural Georgia

That’s how you build a coalition across urban, suburban, and rural voters. My farm sits between Cherokee and Forsyth — two key Republican counties critical to winning statewide.

I’m also the only candidate with statewide election experience from both Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s campaigns.

What hurts us in November is nominating candidates who energize opposition more than they expand the electorate.

I bring strong independent appeal — not a career politician, not backed by insiders, and fully qualified across all four pillars: elections, business, licensing and securities.

If we want to win — and govern — there is one clear choice.

What are your top three priorities as secretary of state?

1. Secure, transparent elections: Paper-based, auditable systems; strong post-election audits; real-time reporting dashboards; and better training, funding and backup support for counties so every vote is counted accurately and on time.

2. Make Georgia the easiest state to start and run a business: One-day business formation, faster filings, modernized systems and real customer service standards so entrepreneurs can grow without government friction.

3. Fix licensing and protect investors: Streamline professional licensing to fill workforce gaps, cut delays and enforce strong oversight to crack down on fraud and protect Georgia families’ savings.

This office runs two engines — democracy and the economy — and I will make both work efficiently, transparently and for every Georgian.

Do you believe the 2020 election in Georgia was stolen?

No. The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.

I say that based on facts and firsthand experience. I was on the ground for over a decade in voter protection, and in 2020, I lead efforts that expanded turnout in hard-to-reach communities, protected ballots and ensured votes were counted. I strongly believe that work helped flip Georgia blue.

The focus now should be on strengthening audits, transparency and county support so every voter has confidence in secure, accurate elections.

Georgia lawmakers concluded the 2026 legislative session without funding the removal of ballot QR codes, or extending the deadline for them to be removed. What is the best path forward, and what action should lawmakers or other state leaders take to ensure that November’s general election runs smoothly?

The best path forward is to fully fund a secure backup system so every voter’s intent is captured on paper — not just in QR codes voters can’t verify — and scanned by our existing equipment with strong audits.

For November, stability is critical. Counties need funding, training and clear guidance — not last-minute system changes. We should strengthen audits, security and contingency planning to ensure a smooth election.

If Georgia wants to transition away from QR codes, it must be done after the election with proper planning, funding, testing and full public transparency — not rushed decisions that risk confusion or lock taxpayers into costly long-term contracts without buy-in.

Georgia is likely going to start the process of procuring a new election system in 2027. What would you like to see in the state’s next election equipment?

In 2027, I will deliver a clear, data-driven recommendation to the legislature on Georgia’s next election system — based on a thorough review of best practices nationwide. My strength is identifying the right system and securing the best value for taxpayers.

That recommendation will prioritize voter-verifiable ballots, strong audits, security, usability and cost-effectiveness. It will be built through testing, expert input and full transparency—not vendor pressure or rushed timelines.

The goal is simple: a system voters trust, counties can run efficiently and Georgia can rely on for the next decade.

Dana Barrett

Age: 59

Occupation: Fulton County Commissioner

Education: Cornell University; graduated with Bachelor of Science degree in 1988

Campaign website: electdanabarrett.com

Previous political experience/campaign: Commissioner Dana Barrett currently serves as the Fulton County Commissioner for District 3. She was also the Democratic nominee for Congress for Georgia’s 11th district in 2020.

Why are you running, and why are you the right person for the role of secretary of state?

Too many Georgians are struggling to make ends meet. People can’t afford the basics like groceries, rent, childcare and healthcare.

The only way we fix the affordability crisis or any of the other issues plaguing Georgians right now is by electing leaders who will bring real solutions to the table. And the only way we do that is with free, fair and secure elections.

But right now our elections are under attack. Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies are doing everything in their power to make sure they control the outcome of Georgia’s elections. That’s why I was willing to go to jail to protect Fulton County’s elections and it’s why I’m running to be Georgia’s next Secretary of State.

Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will fight for the right of every eligible Georgian to have their voice heard at the ballot box. I have the background and experience to do the job on day one. I know what small business owners need because I am one. I know how to manage a technology operation because I’ve done it. And I know how to stand up to bullies and fight for this democracy because I am doing it every single day.

What are your top three priorities as secretary of state?

As Chief Elections Officer, I will set policies and procedures to ensure free, fair and secure elections that run smoothly from registration through voting and certification. I will work closely with elections officials across all 159 Georgia counties to ensure they have the resources so that every eligible Georgia voter who wants to vote can do so without unnecessary barriers. I will overhaul and modernize our outdated business registration and licensing system and make sure that the Secretary of State’s office is a real resource for small businesses and licensed professionals. I will protect Georgians from fraud and abuse by creating a public database to report and track known bad actors.

Do you believe the 2020 election in Georgia was stolen?

No. The lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election have damaged our democracy and undermined trust in our elections.

Since 2020 we have run 25 elections in Fulton County without issue. Nobody complained at all about the 2024 election. The continued campaign of misinformation about the results of the 2020 election is about MAGA trying to control the outcome of the 2026 and 2028 elections in Georgia by targeting Fulton County, the largest county in the state and a Democratic stronghold.

Georgia lawmakers concluded the 2026 legislative session without funding the removal of ballot QR codes, or extending the deadline for them to be removed. What is the best path forward, and what action should lawmakers or other state leaders take to ensure that November’s general election runs smoothly?

Republican leadership has been completely irresponsible in their handling of the QR code issue. They passed the law outlawing QR codes on ballots two years ago with no plan to make the necessary changes. They then went through two additional sessions ignoring the issue and leaving county elections officials without a way forward. Where was the Secretary of State after this law was passed? When the bill passed in the 2023 session, the SOS should have produced a full report with implementation options, costs and timelines and worked with the governor and legislators to ensure that funding would be available across all 159 counties. The only solution now is to call a special session and delay the looming deadline until after the midterms. It’s too late to find and onboard new vendors, design and implement changes to systems and protocols, and train thousands of poll workers across the state.

Georgia is likely going to start the process of procuring a new election system in 2027. What would you like to see in the state’s next election equipment?

A new election system must prioritize rebuilding confidence and ensuring security in our elections while minimizing the possibility of user error or fraud.

I believe the best way forward will be a hybrid system where Georgians enter their votes on a machine and receive a printed receipt showing how their votes were cast. A copy of the paper receipts could be securely stored in case a hand recount is needed.

Penny Brown Reynolds

Age: 65

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Ph.D., criminal justice, Nova Southeastern University (2021); juris doctor, Georgia State University College of Law (1994); master of arts education, Interdenominational Theological Center (2008); bachelor of science, criminal justice, Georgia State University (1991)

Previous political experience/campaign: Judge for the State Court of Fulton County

Campaign website: pennyforgeorgia.com

Why are you running, and why are you the right person for the role of secretary of state?

I am running for Secretary of State because this moment demands tested, principled leadership, someone who understands the law, has led complex organizations and is prepared to safeguard both our elections and our economic future. My career has always been rooted in service and in protecting access. As a former judge and the only attorney in this race, I understand how systems can either include or exclude people, I stand on the side of protecting the rights of citizens. As secretary of state, I will not simply administer elections, I will be called to defend constitutional authority under intense national pressure. This office is also responsible for overseeing business filings, professional licensing, securities regulation and protecting the public from fraud. These are functions that directly impact economic opportunity and public trust and I am the only candidate with a proven record and strong management and operational leadership. I am running because I am prepared for the full scope of this responsibility. Everything I have done has prepared me for this moment. Protecting democracy and serving the people of Georgia is a sworn duty and I am ready to carry it out.

What are your top three priorities as secretary of state?

I will fight to ensure elections are secure, transparent, fair and accessible so that every eligible Georgian’s voice is heard. I will comply with the law and rebuild public trust through voter education and transparent processes. I will work to modernize the office to become a true partner for small businesses, connecting entrepreneurs to opportunities, capital and larger industry ecosystems. Remove unnecessary hurdles to make Georgia the easiest state in the region to start and grow a business and improve customer service within the office. I will modernize professional licensing by reducing wait times for license processing. Offer priority for critical professions. Use the office’s regulatory authority to investigate and prevent fraudulent licensing and elder exploitation. Expand public education efforts around cybersecurity and scam prevention.

Do you believe the 2020 election in Georgia was stolen?

No. The 2020 election in Georgia was one of the most scrutinized in our state’s history, with audits, recounts and reviews all confirming the certified results. Those results were accepted and remain in place across federal, state and local races. As secretary of state, I will follow the law and the facts to ensure elections are secure, transparent and accessible so every eligible Georgian can trust their vote is counted.

Georgia lawmakers concluded the 2026 legislative session without funding the removal of ballot QR codes, or extending the deadline for them to be removed. What is the best path forward, and what action should lawmakers or other state leaders take to ensure that November’s general election runs smoothly?

The most responsible path forward begins with the governor calling a special legislative session before the July 2026 deadline. Without legislative action, the state is left with a statutory mandate and no workable implementation plan in place. Even if funding were provided at that point, the removal of QR codes is not a simple administrative change. It triggers a multi-layered legal and operational process. Even with full funding, it is not realistic to expect full implementation between July and a November general election without creating significant risk to accuracy, consistency and public confidence. Therefore, the only viable options are either a legislatively approved extension of the deadline or a phased implementation plan that allows full compliance with certification and operational requirements across multiple election cycles.

Georgia is likely going to start the process of procuring a new election system in 2027. What would you like to see in the state’s next election equipment?

The selection and certification of Georgia’s next generation of election equipment will be one of the most important responsibilities of the next secretary of state, because the system chosen in 2027 will directly shape the integrity of the 2028 election. Any new system must be built around security, accessibility, transparency, and auditability. First, it must be secure and fully compliant with federal and state certification standards for voting systems, including accessibility requirements under federal law. Second, it must produce a clear, voter-verifiable paper record that ensures accuracy and public confidence in the outcome. Third, it must be transparent and understandable to both election officials and voters, so that the process is trusted, not just technically functional. Fourth, it must support robust post-election audits so that results can be independently verified.

Adrian Consonery Jr.

Note: Consonery did not complete the Georgia Recorder’s candidate survey.

Nonprofit founder and self-described voting rights advocate Adrian Consonery Jr. described feeling compelled to get involved in politics after encountering obstacles while trying to cast a ballot during the 2020 election at the Atlanta Press Club’s Democratic secretary of state debate on Tuesday.

His platform includes proposals to modernize voter ID verification, launch voter awareness campaigns and promote ranked-choice voting as a way to save taxpayer dollars during special elections.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.