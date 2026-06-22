Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, June 22, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, June 22, 2026, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall that will be possible across North GA this evening and early overnight. Localized flash flooding will also be possible due to high rainfall rates.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:33 am, 74 °F L: 72 ° H: 75 ° Feels like 75 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 93 % Pressure: 1016 mb 4 mph SW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 68% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 6:27 am Sunset: 8:52 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Temp Low Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-05-01 66 57 62 -6 T 2026-05-02 72 53 63 -5 0 2026-05-03 72 47 60 -8 0 2026-05-04 78 50 64 -4 0 2026-05-05 81 56 69 0 0 2026-05-06 82 65 74 5 0 2026-05-07 73 59 66 -3 0 2026-05-08 73 55 64 -5 0 2026-05-09 71 60 66 -4 0 2026-05-10 83 60 72 2 0 2026-05-11 83 64 74 4 0 2026-05-12 73 61 67 -3 0 2026-05-13 81 59 70 -1 0 2026-05-14 76 60 68 -3 0 2026-05-15 79 53 66 -5 0 2026-05-16 87 60 74 2 0 2026-05-17 90 68 79 8 0 2026-05-18 87 65 76 4 0 2026-05-19 88 67 78 6 0 2026-05-20 91 70 81 8 0 2026-05-21 89 72 81 8 0 2026-05-22 88 70 79 6 0 2026-05-23 85 69 77 4 0 2026-05-24 84 70 77 4 1 2026-05-25 80 69 75 1 1 2026-05-26 82 70 76 2 1 2026-05-27 85 71 78 4 0 2026-05-28 88 72 80 6 0 2026-05-29 84 71 78 3 1 2026-05-30 85 70 78 3 0 2026-05-31 75 65 70 -5 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”