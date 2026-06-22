Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across North Georgia Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms could impact parts of north and central Georgia this evening and early overnight, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding. Thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through much of the coming week, with some storms capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, June 22.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook states the following:

406 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2026 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging

wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible

across North GA this evening and early overnight. Localized flash

flooding will also be possible due to high rainfall rates. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… Daily thunderstorm chances will continue through most of next

week. A few storms could become strong and bring the risk for

heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: