Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across North Georgia Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms could impact parts of north and central Georgia this evening and early overnight, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding. Thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through much of the coming week, with some storms capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, June 22.
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What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?
The hazardous weather outlook states the following:
406 AM EDT Mon Jun 22 2026
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Strong to severe thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging
wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible
across North GA this evening and early overnight. Localized flash
flooding will also be possible due to high rainfall rates.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…
Daily thunderstorm chances will continue through most of next
week. A few storms could become strong and bring the risk for
heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Counties included in the alert
- Baldwin
- Banks
- Barrow
- Bartow
- Bibb
- Bleckley
- Butts
- Carroll
- Catoosa
- Chattahoochee
- Chattooga
- Cherokee
- Clarke
- Clayton
- Cobb
- Coweta
- Crawford
- Crisp
- Dade
- Dawson
- DeKalb
- Dodge
- Dooly
- Douglas
- Emanuel
- Fannin
- Fayette
- Floyd
- Forsyth
- Gilmer
- Glascock
- Gordon
- Greene
- Gwinnett
- Hall
- Hancock
- Haralson
- Harris
- Heard
- Henry
- Houston
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Laurens
- Lumpkin
- Macon
- Madison
- Marion
- Meriwether
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Murray
- Muscogee
- Newton
- North Fulton
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
- Paulding
- Peach
- Pickens
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Rockdale
- Schley
- South Fulton
- Spalding
- Stewart
- Sumter
- Talbot
- Taliaferro
- Taylor
- Telfair
- Toombs
- Towns
- Treutlen
- Troup
- Twiggs
- Union
- Upson
- Walker
- Walton
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Wheeler
- White
- Whitfield
- Wilcox
- Wilkes
- Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
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