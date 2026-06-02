Scattered Storms Expected Across Metro Atlanta Tuesday June 2

Scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia, including Cobb and the rest of metro Atlanta, this afternoon and tonight, bringing the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding. The National Weather Service says the primary weather impacts will occur today and tonight, while no hazardous weather is currently expected from Wednesday through Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the Hazardous Weather Outlook?

The hazardous weather outlook states the following:

427 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2026 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight

with the main risks being gusty winds, frequent lightning, and

heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms:

· Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area.

· These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells.

· Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area.

· Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail. Scattered Thunderstorms:

· Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area.

· In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms.

· Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area.

· Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.

In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: