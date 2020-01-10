Two arrests in connection with 2016 Mableton homicide

Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department announced this afternoon that two arrests were made in connection with a 2016 Mableton homicide on Queens Mill Road.

According to the public information release:

Detectives in the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit have identified two suspects in the 2016 homicide of 41-year-old Dewenzell James Spence of Atlanta. Spence had been found deceased from a gunshot wound, lying in the woods behind 6370 Queens Mill Road in Mableton. On January 8, 2020 two suspects were identified: 23-year-old Terrance Marshall and 19-year-old Dontavian Jones (both of Cochran, GA). Both are in custody. This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”