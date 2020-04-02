Kennesaw temporarily suspends business licenses of hair and nail salons and others

The City of Kennesaw has temporarily suspended the business licenses of businesses that require personal physical contact with customer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was effective March 31, and was the third executive order issued by the city since its March 20 declaration of a State of Emergency.

A press release from the city states:

Kennesaw, GA (March 31, 2020) — Pursuant to the City of Kennesaw’s Declaration of Emergency adopted on March 20, 2020, the City of Kennesaw announces a third executive order effective at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The City of Kennesaw announces this executive order out of concern for the health of our community and to encourage social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). All personal services businesses involving non-medical physical contact shall have their City business license stayed through the expiration of the Declaration of Emergency and any extensions thereto. Businesses subject to this Executive Order include, but are not limited to hair stylists, beauty shops, barber shops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and all similar non-medical close contact service providers. For updates from the City of Kennesaw, please visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.

Background

Kennesaw issued its State of Emergency declaration on March 20, followed by their first executive order, closing bars and imposing other restrictions.

They also announced a plan to alternate shifts of employees to decrease social distance, and the city closed Smith-Cantrell Park.

They then issued an executive order suspending all public hearings requiring community access, including zoning hearings.