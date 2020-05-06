Cobb & Douglas Public Health now posting daily COVID-19 updates

According to an announcement from Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH), they will be posting daily COVID-19 updates on their website with the latest figures on the pandemic for Cobb and Douglas counties.

The new feature was explained in the announcement:

In this report you will find information on the total confirmed COVID-19 cases (individuals who tested positive), hospitalizations, deaths attributed to COVID-19 and testing data in Cobb and Douglas counties. Data will be updated at the end of each day. Additionally, data is based on available information at the time of the report and may not reflect current case status. You will also find data on populations that are especially vulnerable to the virus and our recommended protocol for keeping our residents safe. There is a link on the top of the COVID-19 page on our website: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or for a direct link visit: URL: https://reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1

Criteria expanded for COVID-19 testing at Jim Miller Park

CDPH also announced that testing will continue at Jim Miller Park, and that the criteria to be tested has been expanded to include anyone exhibiting symptoms:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) is expanding its drive-thru testing criteria at both the Jim MillerPark and Hunter Park testing sites to include ANYONE with symptoms. The following people without symptoms will be prioritized as well: Healthcare workers First responders Other critical infrastructure workers Employees and residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting

A flyer from CDPH further explains how to make an appointment for testing:

Do you qualify for testing? To see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing, complete an assessment at CDPHCOVID19testing.org or contact the CDPHCall Center at 770-514-2300. It will be determined if a test is needed and then an appointment will be scheduled