Cobb Parks to reopen May 11

According to an email from Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, Cobb’s parks will reopen on May 11. with some restrictions.

The county had already opened multi-use trails, including the Silver Comet Trail, and passive parks on April 25.

The emailed announcement stated:

COBB’S OUTDOOR PARKS TO REOPEN – Cobb PARKS will reopen their outdoor facilities on Monday, May 11th. Trails and passive parks have already been open to the public, so this will reopen the remainder of our outdoor parks. Due to continuing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the following restrictions will remain in place:

Playgrounds and restrooms at park facilities will remain closed.

No organized athletic activities will be allowed.

Park Rangers and PARKS personnel will monitor the parks to ensure park patrons maintain proper social distancing.

Flagrant violations could result in the closure of part or all of that facility.

Indoor facilities, such as aquatic centers and arts centers, will remain closed.