In-person attendance at Cobb BOC June zoning hearing allowed

The county has made provisions for the public to attend the Cobb Board of Commissioners June zoning hearing in person tomorrow, Tuesday June 16 at 9 a.m.

According to the announcement from the county, “Cobb County’s Property Management has instituted public health and social distancing methods to allow Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners Zoning Meeting to take place in the BOC Meeting Room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and be broadcast on CobbTV and our streaming outlets.”

While the public is allowed to attend the meeting in person, county officials are strongly urging the public to watch virtually instead, via YouTube, FaceBook, or CobbTV.

If you don’t feel comfortable attending in person, but would like to make comments to the chair about a specific zoning case, the county writes, “a WebEx link will be provided so you can participate via audio. If you believe you would like to comment on a specific case please indicate which one and send an email to CobbPublicComment@cobbcounty.org. You will be provided a link to use and further instructions.”

What cases will be taken up this month?

You can get a list of cases that are under consideration for the June meeting. Just visit this link and click on the pulldown menu for June 2020 under “2020 Zoning Analysis Files,” or if the case you are interested in is an “Other Business” case, select “June 2020” under that heading.

Not all cases on the list will be heard, as some cases are postponed until a future meeting or withdrawn.

Our “Hot case of the month”

All zoning cases are important, but some cases are large enough, contentious enough or have a high enough economic impact to be of particular note.

This month the BOC is hearing a rezoning request for the purpose of building a three-story medical office building on Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway where Oakdale Ace Hardware now sits.

If the facility is built it will be part of the Northside Hospital system.

>> You can read our article about the case here and look over the zoning documents for the case, Z-24-2020, here.